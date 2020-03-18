Leading League aims of the season so far

The Premier League manufactured some breathtaking objectives right before becoming suspended simply because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Right here, Push Association Sport picks 6 of the very best from the 2019/20 marketing campaign.

6. Moussa Djenepo (Sheffield United v SOUTHAMPTON, September 14)Southampton’s Moussa Djenepo (still left) celebrates his winner at Sheffield United (Tim Goode/PA)

Southampton striker Djenepo surprised Bramall Lane with a splendor. The Mali worldwide picked up a loose ball 40 yards out and conquer a few defenders ahead of drilling a very low shot into the bottom corner previous Blades goalkeeper Dean Henderson. It was a purpose worthy of successful any sport, and so it proved as Southampton triumphed 1-.

5. Mohamed Salah (LIVERPOOL v Newcastle, September 14)

Bobby’s flick 😱

Mo’s complete 🤩

Just, WOW! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/dHlVZW5VQi

— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 14, 2019

Sadio Mane had already scored two terrific aims to wipe out Newcastle’s early lead by a Jetro Willems thunderbolt when Salah took centre phase. The Egyptian played a a person-two with Roberto Firmino – the Brazilian sending the ball back into his route with a amazing again-heel flick – and raced into the space to beat Martin Dubravka with an ice-amazing end.

4. Kevin De Bruyne (Newcastle v MANCHESTER City, November 30)Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne lashes house from Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Not often has a ball been hit more difficult than De Bruyne’s strike at St James’ Park. Benjamin Mendy’s cross was headed out by Newcastle defender Paul Dummett toward De Bruyne just outdoors the box, and the Belgian chested the ball down ahead of lashing a thunderous ideal-footed volley off the underside of the crossbar.

3. Alireza Jahanbakhsh (BRIGHTON v Chelsea, January 1)

WHAT A Intention 😱😱😱

Take a bow, Alireza Jahanbakhsh 🙌#BTAllDayer pic.twitter.com/YfZeoKRNUF

— Soccer on BT Activity (@btsportfootball) January 1, 2020

Chelsea were being heading for three points on the south coast when Iran global Alireza Jahanbakhsh generated a bolt from the blue. Lewis Dunk bought his head on Leandro Trossard’s corner, but there appeared no danger until Jahanbakhsh made an outrageous bicycle kick which still left Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga helpless.

2. Jordan Ayew (CRYSTAL PALACE v West Ham, December 26)Crystal Palace’s Jordan Ayew (bottom still left) celebrates scoring his Boxing Working day winner against West Ham (John Walton/PA)

Timing is almost everything in lifestyle and Ayew despatched Selhurst Park into raptures with an extraordinary previous-minute winner. Ayew appeared as if he was on a harmless operate across the face of the penalty location until eventually he spun and danced past three defenders ahead of calmly chipping the ball in excess of Hammers goalkeeper Roberto.

1. Son Heung-min (TOTTENHAM v Burnley, December 7)Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho (right) known as Son Heung-min ‘Sonaldo’ soon after his surprise intention towards Burnley (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Spurs supervisor Jose Mourinho dubbed Son Heung-min “Sonaldo” immediately after his marvel solo target against Burnley, comparing the South Korea forward to Brazil striker Ronaldo. Son picked the ball up just outside the Spurs penalty ahead of embarking on an 80-run garden operate that took him past various defenders. A awesome complete gave Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope no probability.