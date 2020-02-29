leading-league-outcomes:-alonso-rescues-draw-for-chelsea-at-bournemouth,-west-ham-finally-conclusion-winless-run,-newcastle-and-burnley-attract

By Sean O’Brien
29th February 2020,
five: 03 pm
Updated: 29th February 2020,
5: 11 pm
Marcos Alonso bagged a brace to rescue a 2-two draw for Chelsea at Bournemouth to continue to keep the Blues in handle of their major-4 destiny.
The Spaniard place the Blues ahead but they ended up at threat of remaining overtaken by Manchester United tomorrow when Jefferson Lerma and Josh King turned the tide with two quickfire goals.
On the other hand, the still left-back again saved the working day with a late strike, and pretty much bagged his hat-trick in stoppage time.
It leaves Frank Lampard’s men four details in advance of fifth-put United, who vacation to Everton on Sunday.
Somewhere else, West Ham capitalised on the Cherries’ draw and finished their eight-match winless streak with a much-needed three-one earn more than Southampton at the London Stadium.
Jarrod Bowen grabbed his first Hammers aim on his to start with start out in advance of Michael Obafemi equalised for the guests.
But Sebastien Haller and Michail Antonio struck to transfer David Moyes’ aspect out of the relegation zone and degree on points with Bournemouth.
Previously in the working day, a Jordan Ayew purpose gave Crystal Palace the bragging legal rights above fierce rivals Brighton as the Eagles claimed a slim 1- get at the Amex.
In the meantime, Newcastle and Burnley performed out a boring – draw at St James’ Park.
Premier League outcomes
Brighton -1 Crystal Palace
Bournemouth two-2 Chelsea
Newcastle – Bunrley
West Ham three-1 Southampton
Watford vs Liverpool (17: 30 – Dwell on talkSPORT)