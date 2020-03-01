leading-league-outcomes:-liverpool-at-last-shed,-alonso-rescues-draw-for-chelsea,-west-ham-conclude-winless-run-as-base-golf-equipment-fightback

Liverpool’s hopes of an unbeaten year ended up shattered as a double from Ismaila Sarr and a Troy Deeney strike handed Watford a breathtaking victory above the league leaders.

The Reds were on a 44-match unbeaten run and the champions-elect had been aiming to match Manchester City’s run of 19 consecutive wins – only to be on the erroneous conclude of a three- humbling.

AFP or licensors Watford shocked Liverpool to conclusion their hopes of an unbeaten period

Jurgen Klopp’s guys are still 22-points very clear at the top rated of the Premier League and even now will need just four wins to seal a very first prime-flight title in 30 several years, when the final result moves Watford out of the relegation zone.

It was a occupied working day at the base of the desk subsequent Norwich’s surprise one- win in excess of Leicester on Friday evening, as most of the groups battling relegation picked up points.

Marcos Alonso bagged a brace to rescue a 2-two draw for Chelsea at Bournemouth to retain the Blues in regulate of their best-four fate.

The Spaniard place the Blues ahead but they have been at possibility of becoming overtaken by Manchester United tomorrow when Jefferson Lerma and Josh King turned the tide with two quickfire plans.

Getty Photographs – Getty Alonso rescued Chelsea at the Vitality

On the other hand, the left-again saved the working day with a late strike, and pretty much bagged his hat-trick in stoppage time.

It leaves Frank Lampard’s adult men 4 factors ahead of fifth-place United, who travel to Everton on Sunday.

Elsewhere, West Ham capitalised on the Cherries’ draw and finished their eight-match winless streak with a much-wanted three-1 gain more than Southampton at the London Stadium.

Jarrod Bowen grabbed his 1st Hammers aim on his initially get started before Michael Obafemi equalised for the website visitors.

But Sebastien Haller and Michail Antonio struck to shift David Moyes’ side out of the relegation zone and amount on points with Bournemouth.

AFP or licensors West Ham obtained the get they desperately wanted

Earlier in the working day, a Jordan Ayew objective gave Crystal Palace the bragging legal rights about intense rivals Brighton as the Eagles claimed a slim 1- acquire at the Amex.

Meanwhile, Newcastle and Burnley played out a dull – draw at St James’ Park.

Sarr, building his 1st start out given that returning from a hamstring harm, stole the display with two objectives in six minutes prior to he laid on the third for captain Deeney – who bullied a Liverpool defence lacking Joe Gomez via an damage precaution.

Leading League effects

Brighton -one Crystal Palace

Bournemouth 2-2 Chelsea

Newcastle – Bunrley

West Ham three-one Southampton

Watford three- Liverpool