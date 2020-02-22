[leading-league-results:-frank-lampard-trumps-jose-mourinho-again-as-chelsea-defeat-tottenham,-man-town-edge-earlier-leicester,-villa-and-bournemouth-get-rid-of]

The apprentice turned the learn at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea supervisor Frank Lampard got the better of former boss Jose Mourinho as the Blues beat Tottenham two-1.

Ambitions from Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso set the dominant Chelsea in demand. Antonio Rudiger’s late own intention gave the visitors brief hope but Lampard’s adult men held on for a deserved win.

AFP or licensors Chelsea are now 4 details crystal clear of Spurs

The game’s most important speaking level saw Spurs midfielder Giovani Lo Celso somehow deal with to escape a red card for a unpleasant stamp on Cesar Azpilicueta. The incident was reviewed by VAR but Lo Celso stayed on the pitch and the PGMOL later admitted that the decision was completely wrong.

BT Sport Lo Celso was incredibly lucky to keep away from a red card for this

Lampard has now bought the much better of the Portuguese a few moments in their respective managerial careers and this win was the 1st time a league double has at any time been inflicted on a Mourinho aspect.

There was an entertaining match at the King Energy Stadium as Manchester Metropolis received the better of Leicester, winning 1-.

Gabriel Jesus spared Sergio Aguero’s blushes with the winner following the Argentine had his spot-kick saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Jesus arrived off the bench to give Male Town the acquire

VAR rather overshadowed this match far too although with the Foxes being denied a penalty soon after Kevin De Bruyne managed the ball inside of his very own box whilst blocking a James Maddison totally free-kick, but Metropolis obtained a penalty when Ilkay Gundogan’s effort struck Dennis Praet on the arm.

Aston Villa and Bournemouth the two slipped to harming defeats in their struggle to beat the drop.

The Cherries have been the victims of much more VAR drama in the course of their 3- defeat at Burnley, as an equaliser swiftly turned into a aim at the other end.

Getty Visuals – Getty Wilson thought he equalised

Harry Wilson designed it one-one just before VAR noticed an earlier handball from Adam Smith in the Bournemouth box.

The intention was chalked off and a penalty awarded at the other finish rather, which Jay Rodriguez converted to increase to Matej Vydra’s strike, and Dwight McNeil rounded things off.

But Villa could not capitalise as they slipped to a 2- defeat at Southampton, with Shane Lengthy putting early ahead of Stuart Armstrong scored in injury time.

Getty Photos – Getty Lengthy netted for Saints

Neal Maupay cancelled out Enda Stevens’ strike to get paid a beneficial level for the Seagulls and put a dent in the Blades’ European bid.

And Crystal Palace place an end to their eight-activity winless run as Patrick van Aanholt netted a amazing absolutely free-kick in a one- victory more than Newcastle.

Leading League effects

Chelsea two-1 Tottenham

Burnley three- Bournemouth

Crystal Palace 1- Newcastle

Sheffield United 1-one Brighton

Southampton 2- Aston Villa

Leicester -one Manchester City