[leading-league-scores-are-living:-chelsea-v-spurs-and-leicester-v-person-metropolis-on-talksport’s-gameday-particular-with-wilder-vs-fury-2-to-cap-it-all-off]

It is heavyweight weekend on talkSPORT.

In addition to GameDay, Saturday will see the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury title struggle stop a bumper working day of sport – all reside on talkSPORT.

Getty Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho go head-to-head this weekend

But initially there is a big London derby among two groups exactly where there is no like shed in Chelsea and Tottenham.

When Liverpool are romping away with the title, the chasing pack, together with the rivals, are battling it out for the remaining European spots.

And it also sees Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho in the opposite dugouts – two guys who shared numerous triumphant times with each other at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Tottenham

Protection starts from 11am on talkSPORT (kick-off 12: 30pm)

So to Stamford Bridge where by GameDay commences on Saturday.

Just a level and a location individual Chelsea and Tottenham in the Leading League table and this will be a vital match in the race for a best 4 end.

Reshmin Chowdhury, Sam Matterface and Stuart Pearce will be on hand for all of talkSPORT’s are living and distinctive coverage.

GameDay Reside with Adrian Durham

Coverage begins from 2: 30pm on talkSPORT

Adrian Durham will be your host as we go ‘Around the Grounds’ for this weekend’s 3pm matches.

Burnley host Bournemouth, Crystal Palace take on Newcastle, Brighton are at Sheff United and Southampton encounter Aston Villa.

At the time the complete-time whistles go, Adrian will then lead our ‘Full-Time Cell phone-In’ so you, the enthusiasts, can have your say on all the action.

Getty Photos – Getty Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton consider on Aston Villa this weekend

Southampton vs Aston Villa

Coverage starts from two: 30pm on talkSPORT 2 (kick-off 3pm)

We’ll have an added commentary from the Premier League this weekend as Southampton just take on Aston Villa.

Russ Williams will be your hosts at St Mary’s in excess of on talkSPORT two with commentary from Ian Danter and Perry Groves.

Southampton have missing 3 of their previous four to be dragged back again into the relegation fight.

Villa are just a point earlier mentioned the base a few meaning this match is a large one particular for equally golf equipment as they seem to defeat the drop.

It is a struggle of the aim scorers when Leicester encounter Male City and Jamie Vardy arrives up in opposition to Sergio Aguero

Leicester vs Manchester City

Protection starts from five: 15pm on talkSPORT (kick-off 5: 30pm)

GameDay will conclude at the King Electrical power this weekend with a best-of-the-table clash.

Leicester and Manchester Town have been Liverpool’s nearest rivals this year but they are now battling it out for a second area finish.

Neither facet have been in excellent league kind lately and will be eager to acquire this weekend.

Metropolis noticed off the Foxes three-1 final time with Riyad Mahrez scoring against his previous club.

Laura Woods, Nigel Adderley and Dean Ashton will deliver you all the develop-up in advance of our live and unique commentary wraps up a further GameDay specific.

Saturday is GameDay on talkSPORT and talkSPORT 2 as we convey you special Reside commentary of Premier League games across the working day.