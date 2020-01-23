League One fighter Tranmere prepared the duel with Manchester United after throwing Nigel Pearson’s Watford out of the FA Cup

League One’s fighters, Tranmere, kicked Watford out of the FA Cup on Thursday night thanks to Paul Mullins winner in extra time.

The hosts took the lead in the 36th minute through Emmanuel Monthe, who scored an inside post after a volley shot.

Getty Images – Getty

Paul Mullin won in extra time for Tranmere to kick Watford out of the FA Cup

It was Monthe’s third goal in his last four games – he also scored in Vicarage Road and in the 1-2 win against Ipswich on Saturday – and it was enough to give Rovers the half-time lead at Prenton Park.

Watford looked more dangerous after the break, and substitute Kaylen Hinds equalized in the 68th minute.

The 21-year-old, who came on at halftime, shot through a corner with a lot of players.

Pearson made 11 changes to the FA Cup replay, though five played on the grid at the teams’ 3-3 clash on January 4.

New signing Joao Pedro made his first appearance in the first game on Vicarage Road, as did U-23 players Mason Barrett, Callum Whelan and Joseph Hungbo.

Tranmere transferred to Ipswich from the defeat on Saturday. Corey Blackett-Taylor replaced Alex Woodyard.