League video games Two postponed: Forest Eco-friendly v Leyton Orient, Mansfield v Swindon, Stevenage v Walsall | Soccer information

Last update: 29/02/20 9: 59 am

Stevenage's household recreation with Walsall was postponed owing to the ongoing moist temperature

League Two matches were postponed this afternoon thanks to the damp and windy temperature.

The game titles in Macclesfield, Forest Green and Stevenage are turned off due to waterlogged fields.

Postponed matches:

Forest Environmentally friendly Rovers v Leyton Orient

Mansfield v Swindon

Stevenage v Walsall