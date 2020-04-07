“Leaked” images allegedly show iPhone 12 with a smaller presentation, rear camera redesign, and home screen widgets

The two images shared on social media this morning are currently speculating on possible hardware upgrades to the iPhone 12 and the possible introduction of Home screen widgets on iOS 14.

The images shared by Twitter user Fudge (choco_bit) show a graphical representation of the front and back of smartphones with on-screen interfaces and suggest that they come from a tutorial or support documentation.

Two interests focus on the size of the device’s incision, which appears to be about a third smaller than what is currently found on iPhones with a face ID, and a new camera setting on the back of the device that has a revised lens face image.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said at least one new iPhone will have a smaller front camera lens in 2020 to improve the improved aspect ratio of the screen and front panel, ultimately resulting in the first notch.

Meanwhile, the redesigned camera system generates an online chat about the rumors of a new 3D camera coming to the ‌iPhone 12‌, similar in design to the LiDAR scanner on the new 2020 iPad Pro.

Elsewhere, widgets appear among the home screen icons on the device’s main display. As part of the new feature set that will be released in ‌iOS 14‌, it is believed that Apple will first produce their widgets on the ‌iPhone‌ home screen.

These images are brought to the attention of readers primarily for discussion, as the source is not a well-founded leak and the legitimacy of the images cannot be verified.

