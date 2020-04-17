Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max Schematics Show slimmer design, smaller closures, LiDAR camera and more

The YouTube channel EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach have shared what they claim Apple has not released so far in its “iPhone 12 Pro Max,” a demonstration based on allegedly leaked CAD designs.

The most important thing about CADs is that they line up with rumors that Apple’s new iPhone will take a lot of design guidance from the iPad Pro. The sketches show a rectangular stainless steel frame between two pieces of glass, replacing the iPhone 11 series rounded stainless steel frame.

To accommodate the larger 6.7-inch OLED screen, the device will be slightly wider and taller, and the front panels will be shaved to an impressive 1.55mm, compared to 2.52mm for the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max.

It is also reflected in the rumors that the new ‌iPhone 12 7. Pro Max has a thickness of 7.4 mm, which is slightly thinner than the 8.1 mm thick ‌iPhone 11 Pro Max‌. They claim that the camera’s bumper is slightly thicker, 1.26mm, rather than 1.21mm, although the cameras themselves don’t show that much.

One of the weird aspects of the plans is that the size of the notch is the same as the size of Apple’s current ‌iPhone‌ series. Earlier rumors have it that Apple has planned a minor incision, although Weinbach says these details have not yet been completed when CAD was made, which is a real possibility.

Other key footage from the video:

Fourth camera sensor for the LiDAR scanner.

The diameter of the camera lenses has increased slightly.

Thicker antenna lines on the side of the handset for 5G.

The SIM card tray has moved to the other side of the device.

Smart Connector-esque input where the SIM card was previously.

A fewer speaker holes in the right speaker grille.

10-15 percent louder speakers.

The power button sits slightly lower on the device.



New colors can include light blue, purple and light orange.

Weinbach has accurately explored a new ‌iPhone‌ color in the past and previously claimed that the navy blue ékiPhone 12‌ could replace the Midnight Green version available for iPhone 11 Pro models.

Weinbach also accurately predicted that the HUD volume would become less confusing in iOS 13, but shared several Apple rumors that weren’t covered, including the iPad for creating a native calculator app in ‌iOS 13‌, as well as the launch of the HomePod in Austria and in 2019 in Italy. Weinbach has older results with Android-related rumors, but that could change.

Apple is expected to offer four, three different sized iPhones this year: a 5.4-inch ‌iPhone‌, a 6.7-inch ‌iPhone‌ and two 6.1-inch iPhones. One 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models will be higher-end iPhones, while the other 6.1-inch PiPhone‌ and 5.4-inch ‌iPhone‌ will be lower-end models and ‌iPhone 11‌ successors.

