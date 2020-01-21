Leaked Police Driver Dies In Accident After Car Takes Flight Over San Joaquin River

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – The driver of the car who died after jumping the San Joaquin River at Dickinson and Herndon has been identified as David Callahan, 58, of Fresno.

The officers who were a mile and a half behind the suspect’s silver Mercedes could not believe their eyes when they saw a cloud of dust, then stopped to the river to see the other’s car side.

The traffic from the scanner gives an overview of the astonishing moments when the agents made the discovery. The car was standing but crashed after a hard landing.

I’m surprised the vehicle passed, but this side is much higher and a little lower on the other side, so maybe that would explain that, “said Sergeant Bob Reynolds.” The higher the speed. “

California Highway Patrol officers do not know if the driver knew the road was over. They’re looking to find out if this bold decision was intentional or a fatal error.

“We are going to do a thorough follow-up,” said Sergeant CHP. Matt Zulim. “Hopefully talk to your family members and find out, if you can, what state of mind would be trying to jump the river.”

The chase started after a Fresno police officer noticed a driver swerving near Herndon and Parkway. Initially, the driver was going slowly, but refused to stop.

At Barstow and Dickenson, things changed when the officers said the driver smashed the gas, prompting them to end the chase for safety reasons.

Then they watched in disbelief at the bizarre way in which the ordeal had ended.

