Leaked suspect flees, passenger suffers from severed leg while trying to escape after accident in Koreatown

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Authorities cordoned off a section of a Koreatown neighborhood on Monday morning while searching for a suspect following a brief police chase that ended in an accident, resulting in injury in the leg for the passenger of this car.

The chain of events began around 2 a.m. when police attempted to park the possibly stolen vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Instead of stopping, the driver took off and crashed into several other vehicles, leaving the car in a few minutes in the neighborhood of Huitième and Berendo streets, police said.

“The passenger attempted to jump from the vehicle and during this time, the driver was involved in a traffic collision. This caused serious injuries to the passenger,” said Captain Ahmad Zarekani.

The injured passenger was left behind and taken to hospital for treatment.

Police believe the exceptional suspect is unarmed and said there was no threat to the public.

