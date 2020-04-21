Leaker claims Xcode is coming to iPad

Apple is developing a version of Xcode that will run on iPad, according to a new rumor spreading next week. The capability was created by rising Apple Leaker Jon Prosser thanks to the release of iOS 14, and if true, it would allow for full application development on Apple mobile devices.

Developers use Xcode to build applications for iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS. However, Xcode is a complex application and was only available on the Mac. While Apple is offering the Swift Playgrounds app to learn encoding on a mobile phone, it has never indicated any plans to launch Xcode on the iPad.

But according to Prosser’s tweet released on Monday, Xcode is “present on iOS / iPadOS 14,” the consequences of which are “huge” because it “opens the door for ‘Pro’ apps to reach ‘iPad‌.”

In response to Prosser’s tweet, iOS developer and Steve Moser, author of MacRumors, noted that iOS 13 has a hidden Xcode Preview app that serves as an add-on to view device layout previews from the main Xcode Mac app. Prosser seems to be referring to the native full-fat version of Xcode for ‌iPad‌.

I’m not going to say that Final Cut is coming to ‌iPad‌ …

But XCode is present on iOS / PiPad‌ OS 14

The consequences there are huge.

Opens the door for “Pro” applications to go to the PiPad‌ page.

I mentioned this in a live broadcast last week, but I realized it was worth the tweet 🤷🏼‍♂️

– Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser), 20 April 2020

Such a move would be a big undertaking for Apple, which will require a redesign of the Xcode interface to take advantage of the ‌iPad‌’s primarily touch-screen operating system. However, if successful, it could enable full application development for mobile users who don’t have a Mac.

Hopefully, we’ll hear more at this year’s Virtual World Developer Conference, where Apple will release annual updates for all of its operating systems, including plans for ‌iOS 14‌ and ‌iPadOS‌ 14.

