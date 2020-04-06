Apple will unveil a new 13-inch MacBook Pro in May, codenamed J223, based on contributions from YouTuber and executive Jon Prosser.

– Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser), 4 April 2020

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple plans to release the new ‌MacBook Pro plans and MacBook Air models with a scissor keyboard in the second quarter of 2020. As forecast, Apple launched the new acMacBook Air‌ last month with the new keyboard, so only the 13-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, since the 16-inch chMacBook Pro‌ was released only five months ago.

As Prosser noted, Apple could launch a new size for the smaller acMacBook Pro‌‌ offering, with any upgrades when a 14-inch screen potentially appears. Kuo has referred to a 14-inch model in the past, but it’s unclear whether this size will be included in any upcoming update. The new 14-inch model is likely to replace the 13-inch BookMacBook Pro‌, which would be discontinued.

The current 13-inch MacBook Pro continues to use a butterfly keyboard, which could suffer from problems such as persistent use of sticky or unresponsive keys, prompting Apple to launch a free repair program worldwide in 2018. Apple solved the problem by returning to the scissor mechanism. with the new magic keyboard on the 16-inch MacBook Pro and the 13-inch MacBook Air.

In addition to the keyboard, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro is expected to get an upgraded processor in the form of Intel’s 10th-generation Ice Lake chips, built with a 10-nanometer architecture.

Prosser has shared accurate Google leaks in the past, but has only recently started sharing rumors about Apple, so its previous results have been limited. If the latest data turns out to be accurate, there will be scissor keyboards in Apple’s entire notebook line until the end of next month.