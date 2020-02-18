[leandro’s-late-purpose-qualified-prospects-fc-tokyo-previous-perth-glory]

A late intention from Leandro gave FC Tokyo a one- earn Tuesday around Australian aspect Perth Glory in the Asian Champions League.

Adhering to a one-1 attract away to Ulsan Hyundai in their opening Group F clash, Kenta Hasegawa’s males seemed set for one more stalemate until finally Leandro produced the breakthrough in the 82nd moment at Ajinomoto Stadium.

Participating in a 1-two move with midfielder Shuto Abe, the Brazilian winger received the ball at the best left of the box prior to curling a suitable-footed shot into the top rated suitable corner.

Glory, coached by previous Sanfrecce Hiroshima defender Tony Popovic, disappointed the hosts but developed few prospects of their possess.

Their finest likelihood arrived in the 60th minute when Uruguayan forward Bruno Fornaroli strike the side netting right after his crew retook possession off an tried clearance.

FC Tokyo experienced appeared the extra risky facet in a 1st 50 % that created only just one shot on target — a late volley from Ryoya Ogawa straight to the gloves of Perth ‘keeper Liam Reddy.

Obtaining been between FC Tokyo’s most effective final week in Ulsan, Leandro was after once again in the thick of the motion. The loan signing from the Kashima Antlers discovered fellow Brazilian Adailton in the box off a established play in the 15th minute, but the attacking midfielder despatched his header above the bar.

Subsequent a operate through the Perth defense midway by the half, Leandro threaded a move into the area for Diego Oliveira, whose endeavor was deflected out for a corner.

With the victory, previous year’s J. League runners-up shift to the prime of the team, which also includes Chinese aspect Shanghai Shenhua.

Vissel Kobe will carry on their Group G marketing campaign absent to Suwon Bluewings of South Korea on Wednesday, while Yokohama F. Marinos will host Team H opponent Sydney FC in a clash of domestic league champions.