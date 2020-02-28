leap-and-haze-perform-london-double-header-in-march

Prog veterans Leap and Haze will engage in a double-header exhibit at Islington’s Hope & Anchor on March 20.

The gig presents Jump the likelihood for returning bass player Andy Faulkner to reconnect with the band’s fanbase ahead of their 30th Anniversary show at Aylesbury’s Limelight Theatre in April.

“At a person time or another in the past 3 many years we have performed some of London’s most noteworthy location but this is a new one and a pretty popular one particular at that,” Leap frontman John Dexter Jones tells Prog. “It’s fantastic to be hooking up with Haze once more – we have finished a couple of gigs with each other and I consider the two bands enhance just about every other very properly.

“Obtaining Andy F again in the band has noticed us revisiting material that he was instrumental in writing, so this gig is heading to aspect some stuff we haven’t played reside for a extensive, very long time! That mentioned, we’ll also be striving out some un-aired stuff from the forthcoming new album as effectively – it’ll be a unique, extremely near-up evening and it is protected to say there’ll be some seat-of-the-trousers stuff.”

Leap tour dates:

May possibly 16: Rotherham Wesley Centre



June 28: Bilston Robin two (Prog All Dayer)



Sept five: Cannock Bridgtown Social Operating Men’s Club



Oct 3: Summer’s Close Festival



Oct five: Peterborough Queen Victoria Corridor