Learn about malaria medicine, ‘on the list’ of health insurance plans-19: Tam

TORONTO –

One of the most widely used drugs to treat malaria and other symptoms is being treated with COVID-19, says the nation’s chief medical officer.

Dr. Theresa Tam told reporters at a news conference on Sunday that Canada is involved in current research looking at the safety and efficacy of hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus infections. Drugs, which have some serious side effects, especially for the heart, have been proven effective in treating rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and malaria.

“We have no specific treatment – no evidence working for COVID-19 – but hydroxychloroquine is one that has been studied. In Canada we are a part of this research,” Tam Tam said.

“It’s one of the list of treatments we’re looking at for COVID-19.”

He added that Health Canada and its manufacturers, in some parts of Canada, will work together to ensure that the drug is enough for people to take it for other conditions. If the government wants to promote those things, he said they have the potential.

“Making sure we have enough patients who need it for other purposes … is our main concern right now,” he added.

There is now an “international benefit” in this drug. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly announced hydroxychloroquine. He was recently named to a French study that found that the drug added to the drug azithromycin could help treat COVID-19, claims the country’s expert said. a disease called Dr. Anthony Fauci called it “anecdotal.”

