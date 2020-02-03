Learn how to make your own mozzarella on this cheese making course

PORT WASHINGTON, New York – This Long Island cheese maker teaches the art of making mozzarella cheese one at a time.

Jessica Affatato, from Harbor and Cheese Provisions, brings her passion to New York cuisines with one of her most popular courses on how to make mozzarella cheese that you can take with you!

“People don’t understand how cheese is made, so it’s a fantastic opportunity for people to get it once and understand what they like and how it’s made,” said Affatato.

The course begins with a tasting of different styles of “spun pasta” such as mozzarella, burrata and provolone, followed by a practical making of mozzarella. Affatato then goes through a step-by-step process, from stretching to rolling the mozzarella and showing participants how to keep it fresh.

“My cheese came out surprisingly well for me doing it,” said participant Kate Johnert. “I’m not too familiar with cheese, but she explained it well and I think it’s a good technique to watch it first.”

In addition to the mozzarella-making course, Harbor Cheese and Provisions also offers burrata-making courses, cheese club subscriptions where seasonal cheeses are delivered to your door as well as a variety of cold cuts that you can have made to order.

“My favorite part of the mozzarella making classes is the enthusiasm of people about it,” said Affatato. “They don’t realize how easy it really is.”

———-

