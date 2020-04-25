Learn more about Capitol Hill Need to speak in support of Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton in China

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a two-decade-old Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, says more members of Congress in the House of Representatives and the Senate should speak in favor of Meaning. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Josh Hawley (R-MO), who have advocated a more aggressive approach to dealing with China as the nation suffers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Sessions told Huntsville, WVNN of AL radio if he were a member of the U.S. Senate, that he would not only talk about the issue, but urged his colleagues to get involved.

“I think you’re right to say people are on board,” Sessions said. “People see it, and now we have to put pressure on politicians. If I were in the U.S. Senate, we would be talking about it. And I would be putting pressure on my fellow Republicans: which side are you on? What are we going to do? “Right now. I’m not feeling much support for Josh Hawley and Tom Cotton and others who have said nothing. They’ve been right. Cotton has been very early. Hawley has done the same. There needs to be more people talking.” in the senate and the chamber.

Sessions promoted his “Bet on America” ​​proposal, which he said would apply if it would make the United States less dependent on China.

“My plan is called‘ Bet on America ’because I’m sure we won’t have to have a war or anything, but we can open the doors for China’s embezzlement,” he continued. “We can protect America’s interests. We have the advantage of doing so. If we stop buying their products, their economy goes to the depot. But it hasn’t hurt us much. We can make the products here in the United States. we can buy in Mexico or South Korea, allies, friends.We have leverage.President Trump understands that.That is why we reduced tariffs on China, and why China has been at the table and we finally agreed buy more agricultural products. This should continue for a while, in my opinion. With a period of years, we can re-establish this relationship, decouple our China system and product. “

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor