Learn online Quickbooks and more from a QuickBooks ProAdvisor | Packs hub

Quickbooks, the accounting software package developed and marketed by Intuit, is aimed at small and medium-sized companies. It offers local accounting applications and cloud-based versions that can perform remote access functions such as support and outsourcing of remote accounting, functions for electronic payments, online banking and reconciliation, allocation functions and more.

To learn more about the latest features of Quickbooks and its beginner learning curve, we did a short interview with Crystalynn Shelton, a certified QuickBooks consultant and author of the book “Mastering QuickBooks 2020”. With more than 10 years of experience in Quickbooks, Shelton says that Quickbooks is not only user-friendly, but also inexpensive. When asked about their views on QuickBooks online, Shelton said that unlimited live technical support is one of the key features

On Quickbooks, its advantages and use cases

What are some of the advantages of Quickbooks that differentiate it from its competitors?

QuickBooks has a number of advantages that set it apart from its competitors. First, it’s affordable for most small businesses. Whether you purchase an online subscription (from $ 20 / month) or a desktop product (from a one-time fee of $ 199), there is something for every budget. Another advantage of using QuickBooks is that the program is very user-friendly. Most small business owners purchase the software and can set it up without an IT staff being present.

There is also a series of training videos, an extensive help menu within the program and live tech support if you need it. Since QuickBooks is the most widely used accounting software program for small businesses, most accountants and accountants are familiar with the program. Some of these people are certified ProAdvisors (like me). You can offer consulting, training, and even accounting services to small business owners who use QuickBooks.

Can you explain how small businesses can benefit from Quickbooks? How does Quickbooks make your tasks easier?

While there are numerous reasons why small businesses choose to use QuickBooks, there are five most common reasons: small businesses that can’t afford to hire an accountant, small businesses that use Excel -Tables have grown out and need a more sophisticated way to track income and expenses, small businesses that need financial statements to apply for a line of credit or business credit, small businesses whose tax professionals no longer accept shoe boxes of earnings to file taxes.

QuickBooks simplifies accounting by allowing you to track all aspects of the business in one place: accounts payable, accounts receivable, income, and expenses. It uses a simple language such as “People who owe you something” (or “Trade accounts receivable”) or “What you owe others” (or Trade accounts payable) to help business owners without prior accounting skills understand the program facilitate. With QuickBooks, you can accept credit card payments from customers, so you get paid faster and easily reconcile payments with outstanding invoices. Not to mention that you can reduce (if not eliminate) manual data entry by connecting all of your commercial bank and credit card accounts to QBO.

Can you explain how your book “Mastering QuickBooks 2020” prepares accountants and accounting students to learn the ropes of QuickBooks? What is the learning curve for users who have no accounting knowledge and no experience with QuickBooks?

This book was written on the assumption that the reader has no accounting experience or knowledge. We use a simple language to explain how QuickBooks works, and we’ve also provided screenshots to support the concepts taught.

Chapter 1 contains an accounting fundamentals section that provides non-accountants with a better understanding of accounting terminology and QuickBooks. This information will help prospective accountants build on their existing accounting skills.

In addition, we have taken into account the behind-the-scenes debits and credits for certain transactions to help accounting students prepare for the CPA exam or other academic tests.

Shelton’s views on QuickBooks Online and Desktop

What do you think of QuickBooks Online and Quickbooks Desktop? What are the advantages of cloud accounting over desktop? Are factors such as the size of a company or its maturity crucial for choosing between the online and the desktop version?

Using cloud accounting software from the desktop offers several advantages. With the cloud accounting software, you can manage your business from any device with an internet connection. The desktop is limited to one desktop computer. With cloud accounting software like QuickBooks Online, you can give anyone access to your QuickBooks data without having to travel to your office. The cloud accounting software contains automatic real-time updates of your data. Unlike desktop software, you don’t have to worry about backing up your data online. It will be done for you automatically. Finally, QuickBooks Online offers unlimited live technical support. This is an invaluable feature for small business owners who manage their own books and need help when they need it.

The size of an organization, the structure and duration of business operations can definitely affect whether a company chooses QuickBooks Online or Desktop. As a QuickBooks ProAdvisor, the first thing I do is do an assessment to see what my customers’ needs are. This includes documenting the details of their current processes (i.e. billing customers, paying bills, managing inventory, etc.).

Once I have this information, I can determine if the QuickBooks desktop is correct or if QuickBooks Online fits best. If both products are ideal, I give my customers the disadvantages (if any) of going from one product to the other. This gives my customers all the information they need to make an informed decision.

How does Quickbook secure online data?

In order to secure payments, all cardholder information is transmitted, supported, protected and accessed in accordance with the PCI data security standards (Payment Card Industry). Additional security measures that Intuit has implemented include:

All data between Intuit servers and their customers is encrypted with at least 128-bit TLS, and all copies of daily backup data are encrypted with 256-bit AES encryption.

Data security is ensured by multiple servers in Tier 3 data centers that have strict access controls and real-time video surveillance of the data center.

All servers are hardened Linux installations that are monitored in real time and kept up to date with security patches.

Can you suggest some best practices (at least five) that will help Quickbook applicants save time and become a Quickbook professional?

There are several ways you can save time and become familiar with QuickBooks Online. First of all, I recommend that you use QuickBooks daily. The more practical experience you have with QuickBooks, the more competent you become. Take the time to set up your QuickBooks account properly before you start entering transactions.

Chapter 2 provides a detailed checklist of the information you need to set up QuickBooks. Take the time to set up customers, suppliers, the chart of accounts and your products and services in advance, and save yourself the time you need to enter data later. Third, all aspiring accountants and accountants should be certified in QuickBooks Online. The certification is offered by Intuit and is free of charge.

As a Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor you get access to product discounts, marketing materials to offer accounting services to potential customers, a certification badge and label that you can put on business cards, websites and email signature lines.

Fourth, use keyboard shortcuts. You save time when navigating in the program. We have included a list of QBO keyboard shortcuts in the appendix to this book. Finally, connect as many bank and credit card accounts to QBO as possible. In this way you reduce the manual data entry and keep your books up to date.

To learn how to build the perfect budget, simplify tax returns, manage inventory, track order costs, generate profit and loss accounts and financial reports, read the Crystalynn book “Mastering QuickBooks 2020”. This book is for small business owners, accountants, or accounting students who want to learn how to get the most out of QuickBooks Online.

About the author

Crystalynn Shelton is a licensed accountant, certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor and certified in QuickBooks for more than 10 years. Crystalynn is currently a Fit Small Business and Adjunct Instructor at UCLA Extension. There she teaches hundreds of small business owners and accounting students in accounting, bookkeeping and QuickBooks every year. Her previous experience included working with Intuit (QuickBooks) as a Sr. Learning Specialist.

