learn-p-and-romeo-miller-explain-why-they-moved-away-from-&-#-39-guhh-&-#-39-:-&-#-39-it-can-be-a-pretend-drama!-&-#-39

Maestro P and his son Romeo Miller went to The Breakfast Club, exactly where they spoke in element about their reasons for going absent from Rising Up Hip Hop.

Romeo suggests there are more important things than income to take into account when creating your selection:

“I have been in this business enterprise for 19 a long time,” Romeo spelled out. “I am in a location the place it can be all about my internal peace. It can be about mental health, and it can be about advancement … It truly is not about income. I am the greatest paid in the network. I had to get away for the reason that I cannot provide my soul for money. I cannot offer my soul for a story … It’s a bogus drama for no reason. “

And Learn P agreed with Romeo, saying, “I sense like the program is not likely in which it used to be,” do what you want.

They are appropriate? Has GUHH fallen into morality or are they exaggerating?