Learn the cast of Netflix’s new binge-worthy mystery thriller

Netflix’s greatest ability – aside from making bizarre Christmas films about the royal family – is to create addictive television series where it is impossible to stop watching. The moment you log into your profile, binge-enabled box sets appear on the screen. New shows are uploaded weekly.

The Stranger, adapted from Harlan Coben’s best-selling thriller, is the latest popcorn potboiler from Netflix. And boy, is it easy to be addicted?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fwUWlxAQj-o (/ embed)

The show is transported from the American backdrop of the book to a small town in Great Britain and begins and ends with a simple concept: who is the non-title? When the young woman in a baseball cap makes a shocking claim to his wife, the father of the family Adam Price is puzzled as he desperately searches for answers.

Likewise, every character in this British-made drama has a secret that threatens to destroy everyone’s life. We just want to find out what this secret is, of course. Do we meet with them?

The unknown

Hannah John-Kamen in “The Stranger”. Credit: Netflix

Played by: Hannah John-Kamen

At the beginning of the first episode, “The Stranger” follows Adam to his son’s soccer game and drops the news program that his wife once faked a pregnancy. Throughout the series, she shows up and causes almost all trouble. But who is it that doesn’t interfere with anyone? That’s the big question, but you have to watch the show to find out

What you say: “She is very mysterious – that is what grabs it. As a viewer you are very curious (think) who is she? Why is she doing this?” And that is also revealed in a really, really wonderful way. Not just one Bang! Here it is. I am happy for everyone if they look at it to see all of this. “- Hannah John-Kamen

Adam Price

Richard Armitage in “The Stranger”. Credit: Netflix

Played by: Richard Armitage

It is understandable that Adam, after being stitched to a fake baby by his wife, is not a happy rabbit at the start of The Stranger. Desperate for the truth, he searches old memory boxes – ultrasound scans, old photos, notes – and finally confronts his partner.

What you say: “I love the fact that Adam is not an outsider – he’s just an ordinary guy dealing with something absurd and shocking that happened to him. I think that as a viewer, actor and reader, you put yourself in this situation and think : “How would I react if this happened to me?” What if your wife were missing and how would you keep your family together? That interested me. “- Richard Armitage

Corinne Price

Dervla Kirwan in “The Stranger”. Credit: Netflix

Played by: Dervla Kirwan

Corinne seems to be a psychopath (pretending to be pregnant?!) And is not the best matched character at the beginning of the series. But that will change soon as we learn more about them. After all, if you were faced with the possibility of your family splitting at the seams, you would do everything to keep it together, wouldn’t you?

What you say: “(Corinne) is the guardian of a huge secret. And how many people will testify in their lives, they sometimes do the right thing, but unfortunately (what she does) has enormous consequences. In her view, she did the right thing … but there is this puzzling character, ‘the stranger’, who has decided to infiltrate our lives and our entire lives and decide that they have the moral foundation and certain information pass on their loved ones. She watches her life unravel. But I think we are all able to tell white lies to smear our lives, right? “- Dervla Kirwan

Johanna Griffin

Siobhan Finneran in “The Stranger”. Credit: Netflix

Played by: Siobhan Finneran

Johanna is one of the most dedicated police detectives in the region. She founds The Stranger as an unhappily married outsider who doesn’t follow the rules. With a particularly strange case taking over her life, it becomes clear that the stranger’s actions could affect anyone, even them.

What you say: “There were a lot of fun moments on the set (with Jennifer Saunders), but we would both be arrested if we told you what actually happened. I want to tell you, but it’s a shame. There was a very, very shame amusing time, but we can’t talk to you about it, sorry. “- Johanna Griffin

Edgar Price

Anthony Head in “The Stranger”. Credit: Netflix

Played by: Anthony Head

Adam’s estranged father, Anthony Head, is a real estate developer with no morals. Obsessed with money – and women – this greasy, aging Lothario won’t shy away from anything to get what he wants, even if it means throwing an entire estate out of their houses onto the street.

What you say: “I play bad guys quite often, I don’t know why, but I always had the feeling that nobody got up and thought, ‘I’m doing something bad today. ‘Ed Price is basically a narcissist and he really opened my eyes to the narcissist world, they just do shit – and they enjoy fucking someone. I cannot defend him. “- Anthony Head

Martin Killane

Stephen Rea in “The Stranger”. Credit: Netflix

Played by: Stephen Rea

Martin is one of the unfortunate “someone” that Ed Price tries to “fool”. A tenant on the estate that Ed wants to tear down and develop, this grumpy old idiot is not there to turn around. He refuses to sell, but not for the reason you would expect …

What you say: “I refuse to leave my house because it has something to do with my secret. As soon as I leave the house it will hit the fan. At the beginning of the series it only says:” He always lived there, why should he go ? “But later everything changes.” – Stephen Rea

Heidi

Jennifer Saunders in “The Stranger”. Credit: Netflix

Played by: Jennifer Saunders

Heidi is mostly Johanna’s best friend and has a small, pretty café in town. But as the series progresses, even she is drawn into the special events that a large part of the cast participates in.

What you say: “That is (my first theater role). I was thinking about doing drama but nobody else saw you, that’s the problem! It came at the right time and it was too good to be true. I watched (in the first episode) * covers my eyes *: ‘Am I already gone?! No! “It was a learning curve. It is probably different. But filming is filming, whether you’re shooting a comedy or a drama. “- Jennifer Saunders

Doug Tripp

Richard Armitage and Shaun Dooley in “The Stranger”. Credit: Netflix

Played by: Shaun Dooley

In a world where it’s hard to find trustworthy friends, you really need friends like Salt-of-the-Earth P.E. Teacher Doug. The grinning father, who was introduced as Adam and Corinne’s longtime neighbor, has a more complex character than you would expect at the first meeting.

What you say: “He’s not a sporty type and he’s not very good at football either. It was really fun (during the football game scene) and I think I’m pretty good at football, but I had to be crappy for it. But I’m like a kid , I’m like a dog with a ball. I still think I’m 18 in my head when I’m not, so I’m on my way: “Come on!” This work was a lot of fun. “- Shaun Dooley

The Stranger arrives on Netflix on January 31