[learn-the-magic-of-the-key-back-garden-in-new-trailer]

Studiocanal has introduced the official trailer for their forthcoming movie adaptation of The Mystery Backyard, featuring Dixie Egerickx’s Mary as she tries to examine the magic of the back garden alongside with her cousin Edan Hayhurst’s Colin. Primarily based on Frances Hodgson Burnett’s common fantasy novel of the very same identify, the film doesn’t have a U.S. launch day nevertheless but it will strike the Uk theaters on April 17. Also starring Oscar winner Colin Firth, you can verify out the video clip in the player beneath!

Set in England, The Solution Garden tells the story of Mary Lennox, a prickly and unloved 10-calendar year-outdated woman, born in India to rich British mothers and fathers who never wanted her. When her mother and father instantly die, she is sent back again to England to reside with her uncle, Archibald Craven on his remote state estate deep in the Yorkshire moors. There, she begins to uncover numerous family techniques, specifically when she fulfills her sickly cousin Colin (Edan Hayhurst), shut away in a wing of the dwelling. It is a tale of two harmed, a bit misfit, youngsters who heal each other – partly by means of their exposure to a wondrous magic formula backyard garden, lost in the grounds of Misselthwaite Manor.

The movie stars Dixie Egerickx (The Small Stranger) as Mary Lennox and Colin Firth (The King’s Speech) as Archibald Craven alongside with Oscar nominated and BAFTA-winning Julie Walters (Paddington one & 2) as Mrs Medlock, the head housekeeper at Misselthwaite. Amir Wilson (The Child Who Would Be King) and Isis Davis (Guilt, Electrical Dreams) will also component of the film, portraying roles of Dickon and Martha, respectively.

The movie will be directed by Marc Munden (Utopia, The Mark of Cain, The Devil’s Whore). He is most recognized for his outstanding get the job done on Television and for generating brilliantly authored, remarkably visual worlds for viewers to experience. The Key Back garden movie was adapted by screenwriter Jack Thorne (Shameless) and has reset the adaptatation in a a little afterwards interval, eradicating it from the Edwardian era to 1947, on the eve of Partition in India, and in the aftermath of WW2 in Britain.

David Heyman (Harry Potter, Gravity) and Rose Alison (Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, Testomony of Youth) will be making. Jane Robertson (Danish Girl, Breathe) will co-generate. Didier Lupfer, Danny Perkins, and Dan MacRae will executive make for StudioCanal. The Magic formula Garden reunites StudioCanal and Heyday pursuing their thriving collaboration on Paddington 1 & two.

