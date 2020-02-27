learners-and-staff-at-fresno-town-university-celebrate-ash-wednesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — For students and personnel, the Ash Wednesday noon mass at the Fresno Town College or university auditorium was heaven despatched.

Father Ray Dreiling reported it was essential to convey the church to college students on a restricted timetable.

“I like it a great deal far better because my household church is about an hour south, so I could not really go there and still make it to classes,” claims Joseph Mello. “So owning this in advance of course is actually easy.”

Mello is part of Fresno Town College’s Catholic University student Association. The team served established up the Ash Wednesday providers.

Deacon Bryan Martin joined Father Ray in distributing ashes. Individuals of the faith frequently “give up” or sacrifice something for the 40-working day Lent period.

“I am going to give up meat, and I am also likely to give up sweets,” says Jocelyn Landeros.

Father Ray advised those gathered to focus on 3 points all through Lent.

“Prayer, staying prayerful, extra prayerful,” says Father Ray. “Not getting additional than you want, to quick and most specifically, support to our neighbor.”

The mass was moved to the auditorium from the school hall, in which it was held last calendar year to accommodate extra people.

This was just the fourth time an Ash Wednesday mass was held at Fresno Town Faculty.

As prolonged as people continue to keep attending, the university will continue to host the masses.