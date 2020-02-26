Learners applied knife, sock entire of batteries as weapons in Wheaton North H.S. brawl: prosecutors

7 teenage girls have been billed in connection with a massive battle Tuesday at Wheaton North Higher School in the north suburb.

The “premeditated brawl” broke out about seven a.m. in the hallway in the vicinity of the cafeteria at the college, 701 W. Thomas Highway in Wheaton, in accordance to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s workplace.

1 of the girls included was armed with a pocket knife, one more was wielding a sock total of batteries and a third was applying a sock that contains a can of green beans, prosecutors reported.

Officers from the Wheaton, Glen Ellyn and Carol Stream police departments assisted school officials in breaking up the combat, the state’s attorney’s business reported.

“The alleged actions from the students in this incident will unquestionably not be tolerated,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin claimed in the assertion. “School basic safety continues to be a major precedence of my administration and any incident that disrupts university protection or the capability of lecturers to educate and scholar to learn will be met with major outcomes.”

No major accidents were reported, according to a statement from the metropolis of Wheaton. The college was briefly put on a “secure and teach” lockdown, which was lifted soon prior to nine a.m.

All are charged with a felony rely of mob action for the combat, prosecutors reported. A few of the ladies are also billed with illegal use of a weapon and a person is charged with aggravated battery to a instructor.

Just about every of the girls appeared in court docket for a detention hearing Wednesday, the state’s attorney’s office environment mentioned. All ended up purchased fitted with a GPS monitoring unit and released to the custody of their moms and dads.

