[learners-distribute-recognition-of-socal-homeless-crisis-with-documentary]

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) — A team of significant faculty students in La Canada Flintridge are spreading awareness about the homeless disaster in Southern California.

The St. Francis Significant Faculty students spoke to people residing on the streets, along with homeless support vendors and industry experts, in their documentary titled “City Restrictions: The LA Homelessness Disaster.”

“There was some uneasiness to approach the matter for the reason that it’s these a big difficulty,” stated student producer Andrew Kowalski.

The documentary addresses contributing things to the homeless crisis, including psychological disease, material abuse and the lack of economical housing.

“It is really not just this one particular-sided, their-fault scenario, everybody has distinctive techniques of receiving to the level of residing on the streets,” stated documentary author Ian McGarry.

“I assume folks will need to embrace an perspective of the increased group of Los Angeles,” claimed Tharon Garber, who executed numerous of the interviews.

Garber hopes the documentary, posted on YouTube, will make people believe twice about the crisis and achievable methods. “Are you genuinely much better off when there’s somebody from your group sleeping on your sidewalk?”