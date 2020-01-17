Learning Experience Preschool in Hoboken, New Jersey Shapes the Future by Teaching Kindness to Children

HOBOKEN, New Jersey – Kindness and inclusion are rarely considered an academic subject in schools. But at The Learning Experience, a kindergarten in Hoboken, New Jersey, kindness and philanthropy are a key part of their curriculum.

In partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, The Learning Experience’s philanthropic program teaches young children the importance of generosity in the classroom and in their community.

“It’s not your size, it’s the size of your heart that matters,” said Lynn Ann Zazzali, owner of The Learning Experience.

Through monthly philanthropic and fundraising events, as well as songs and weekly lessons, preschoolers as young as three learn what it means to be kind and philanthropic.

“What inspires us is when we see children helping children. We applaud and admire what the learning experience does and continues to do for Make-A-Wish. They teach future leaders how to give back and how important it is, “said Michael Dominick, director of communications for the Make-A-Wish Foundation New Jersey.

For parents like Amanda Rieder, the results of lessons taught at The Learning Experience can be seen at home through the actions and behavior of her daughter.

“She is so loving and kind and she wants to be everyone’s mother and take care of them. I can see her with her classmates, cuddle, say hello, it’s so sweet,” said Rieder.

———-

Contact community reporter Miguel Amaya

Send a tip to Miguel

Follow Miguel on Facebook

Follow @ Miguelabc7NY on Twitter

Follow @ Miguelabc7NY on Instagram

.