Learning From Letter Written During the 1918 Diabetes

On October 8, 1918, facing the reality of the annual flu epidemic, the president of Kansas University ordered the school to close temporarily, expecting it to last only a week. My first page Daily University of Kanan inform the judgment. “ALL PARTS OF THE LOVE HEART will not be available for CLASSES in the university from NOON today, October 8,” the statement said. “The university will reopen on Tuesday, October 15, unless otherwise stated. Students have the right to leave Lawrence — doing so will help spread the infection. They must keep Lawrence. ”

By the time the closure was closed a month later, nearly 1,000 members of the university, including university students and patients were infected.

For some students, though, life goes on as usual – or, rather, just as it should be during a community health emergency. The so-called “flu” spreads in three major waves, starting from March 1918 and approaching the end of the summer of 1919. The storm was devastated during the second surge, which began in September 1918 and fell into a fall. . As part of the war, the virus killed nearly 200,000 Americans in October 1918 alone.

This occurred after witnessing the severity of the disease. A freshman at the University of Kansas, Lawrence, wrote to his girlfriend. More than a century later, as the world was experiencing a catastrophic epidemic, the letter provided a glimpse of how life was at that time – and how the worst history of modern history became a new norm for those who lived it.

In the letter, the student, Myrtle, mentioned that the flu – a “flue,” which was not uncommon at the time – was “bad and bad” where her parents and schools near her university were closed because “Bad luck” is there too. The information, pictured above and placed below, is part of a collection of letters donated by descendants of Jacob Myer to the World War I Museum and Memorial; Myer, whose mother was the recipient of the letter, later died of influenza.

Get your history fixed in one place: subscribe to the weekly LIMAN History Journal report

Myrtle’s experience is one that most students today can express sympathy for. Because of the response to the spread of Coronavirus, more than 1,000 US colleges and universities have closed, affecting about 14 million students. Also, the 1918 flu epidemic coincides with today’s epidemic. the epidemic of skin disease, as the first page of a student newspaper announcing the closure of the school also found an article on anti-German sentiment to argue that the flu, which is believed to have causing its famous presence there in Kansas, “it should be called Hormone, because it is an illness, an illness, a disease and a disorder.”

Related Articles

As of today, local volunteers have taken the initiative to try to fight the disease. Myrtle mentions someone who seemed to fall in love, Ralph, to be in the “bar”; he may have been in the Student Student Training Association, which played a major role in helping the university deal with the disease. When the Lawrence Theater director refused to close the theater, the Board of Trustees provided members at the entrance to make sure they were not open to students. And as the need for medical facilities and doctors is more prosperous, the military unit of the barracks has been turned into ill-equipped hospitals, where university medical students come to help.

But what is perhaps most well-known about the letter is a little bit of dedication to influenza. She writes about everyday students: class, schoolwork, relationships, and how her life has always been.

Stacie Petersen, exhibition manager and registrar at the World Heritage Site, said the Myrtle bell sounded “an acceptance of what was happening. At this time in December 1918, the migration of the second virus now continued as months. The only thing that matters is what happens in life. ”

By the end, the virus had infected nearly 500 million people, or a third of the world’s population, and caused 675,000 deaths in the United States. It is inevitable that those who lived through them experienced deep fear and sadness. And yet, as Mrytle’s letter points out, in such a long-standing disease, there are times when life goes on.

–

December 10, 1918.

Peace be upon you and your family: –

I remember you many times but to this day [sic] it was the first time I had successfully found time to write a few lines for you.

Ralph and I are fine, and we don’t get the “case” [sic] yet altho [sic] it’s pretty bad here right now. It seems to belong to older students and children. Secondary and secondary schools are closed here but students of the K.U. They have it, they think it is not necessary to close the college until they see that it must be done. Your public sentiment is this fall but hope you finish it and feel safe. It was a perfect weather for December and to think of the kind of snow we experienced during Thanksgiving seems almost impossible.

The Story of Pornography

Italy appears to be Flattening the Curve. What Is Country Really Like?

The new demographic is proud. Can other countries learn from Italy?

Ralph is still at the barricade bar, wanting to be evacuated almost daily [sic] they were waiting for the blanket to come, as each one filled the blank and checked the body before leaving the army. And the kids here will be happy to go out again. Children who do not intend to go to school after being expelled must be bored all day and the rest will only play 2 hours. Every morning, then they have the freedom of the rest of the day until 5:30 to go back. The barracks here were built in town but are located on K.U. The campus. Residential houses on one side and fence on the other.

I try to see Ralph once every day. If we didn’t happen to each other at school, he would come down in the afternoon after class and if he didn’t have time to go, I would go to the fence and he would come out. We read a letter from folks back home this morning. the flue [sic] it is the worst evil around there now. I wish him well here altho [sic] it is a different life in the city than the land.

Of course I love my schoolwork and time goes by quickly, all our classes and noon but the lessons are so long it takes P.M. and until 10 P.M. to prepare a lesson for tomorrow.

I am just like my little sister, Myrtle

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Write to Anna Purna Kambhampaty at Anna.kambhampaty@time.com.

. [afiToTranslate] COVID-19 [t] health