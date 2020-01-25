Leatitia Robinson returns to McGee House of Champions on February 8th

RINGSIDE 25/01/2020

In the early 2000s, the major sanctioning agencies were not very involved in women’s boxing. Many of the legendary champions held the WIBA belt (Womens International Boxing Association), including the Hall of Fame candidates (from the International Hall of Fame and the International Womens Hall of Fame) Laila Ali, Jacqui Frazier-Lyde, Ann Wolfe and Mary Jo Sanders, and more.

Chicago had its first success with this belt in 2004 when Leatitia “Baby Girl” Robinson went east and on February 28, 2004 dominated the undefeated Nikki Eplion (then 12-0-2, 6 KOs) to fight WIBA middleweight To become champion.

“Baby Girl” Robinson was born in Chicago in 1980 and started boxing to survive on the streets.

Robinson had an unbelievable 37-1 amateur record that included 4 direct Chicago Golden Gloves tournaments and numerous national and international championships.

In March 2001, Robinson made an impressive professional debut in a first round stop triumph over Alcheria Bell from Milwaukee in a suburb of Rosemont, IL.

Robinson went on to break through nine opponents and conquer a lesser-known IWBF (International Women’s Boxing Federation) championship before winning the WIBA crown.

Robinson is still trying World Cup gold.

On Saturday, February 8th, the clumsy Robinson (19-1, 12 KOs) at Hammond Civic Center in Hammond, IN, puts on his gloves again after a ten-year break and starts with the WBO Light Heavyweight Challenger 2019 “Nobel” Claire Hafner (4-2) from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Robinson vs. Hafner will play a major role in the international showdown, which will be presented by 4 Champs Promotions in collaboration with DiBella Entertainment, Team Empire Management, the McGee House of Champions, the LRP Network and #NextGenChamp. IBF champion Mary McGee defends her title against Deanha Hobbs.

Here’s what Robinson had to say about her career and return:

How did the camp go, Champ?

“The camp went well. I can’t wait to get out there and fight on the 8th and now have fun and enjoy life. “

I know you were sparring at Mango Combat Sports in the NW Burbs. Who were you working with before February 8th?

“I have to say Sarah French now. She’s great! I love sparrings with her. It gives me every kind of movement, it has a great hand speed and a great head movement. It always gives me angles and it always turns what I missed and it gives me everything back. I can’t avoid any other woman, but I can tell you that Sarah French is one of the best women I’ve ever sparred with. She’s actually the only woman I’ve ever sparred with. “

Is Taylor Park Gym still home to the Champ?

“Robert Taylor will always be the home of the champion. I love Robert Taylor! “

Who is part of the Robinson team? How is it different from the 2000 Team Robinson?

“It’s an interesting question where I have pretty much the same team – Coach Fonz, who brought me to boxing, Coach Jeff, who went to Africa with me, Coach Frank, who is a very good Cut Man and Padman this time. Me have an excellent manager, Brian Cohen, who was a great help and a great supporter and that is the difference, I am not trying to part with my team and we can add more coaches, more coaches and more supporters to what is in Is fine but I just need a manager. “

What can we expect from “Baby Girl” Robinson against Claire Hafner?

“You know, I’ve never been a brag. I am always fair and honest because it takes a woman’s hell to get into the ring and I think we both are woman’s hell. So what can you expect from it? I let my hands speak and then we can do an interview. “

What are your goals for reviving your career by 2020?

“It is one of my goals to be recognized as one of the best female fighters that have ever come from Chicago, and more and more women are following me, but it is one of my goals to be recognized as a good female professional.”

“I’m back!”

What has been your personal career highlight so far?

“Become the youngest woman in the state of Illinois at 21 and win the world title”

I heard you beat male sparring partners in the past. What’s the truth about it?

“(Very humble) You know that I like to keep my sparring private. I have a lot of men I can use sparingly and they are fantastic. Louis Turner, to name just one, so I don’t want to say that I beat up my sparring partners. I’ll say that if I walk with them, they’ll be a hell of a challenge. “

Is there someone you would like to have met in the 2000s?

“Absolutely, but February 8th is my comeback, so I’m going to let my hands do the talking in this fight and then I can discuss more and talk more afterwards.”

Is there someone you target in the 2020s?

“I have a couple of names, but I won’t talk. I’ll let my manager Brian do it for me.”

Chicago and the Chicago area get a lot of attention when boxing, especially women boxing. You are the first world champion from Chicago. How does it feel to be back in sport today?

“Impressive! It feels incredible! I feel like I’m returning to this sport. I still have a lot to do and there are a lot of futures that are behind me. I box not only for myself but for the emerging futures, who are behind me some very talented women here in chicago that i think are not getting the right recognition so i am here to work to get back into the sport i am here to close the doors open that I have closed. “

Any last words for family, friends, sponsors, supporters?

“I thank my team, especially my manager Brian, for keeping in touch with me all the time. He kept encouraging me to come back, but I took my time and came back. When I had him behind him, he told me that the sky is crossing the border: “You are not done yet!” That was one of the reasons why I came back. “

We are very happy to have you back with us and look forward to the future of “Baby Girl” Robinson.

During this event, the doors will open at 4:00 p.m. The screening begins at 5:00 p.m. with the First Bell at 6:00 p.m. Hammond Civic Center – 5825 Sohl Ave, Hammond, IN 46320