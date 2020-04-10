Leaving Cert postponed right until July or August and Junior Cert cancelled

with reporting by Electronic Desk staff

The Junior Cert examinations have been cancelled this 12 months and the Leaving Cert tests are to be postponed at minimum till the conclude of July because of to the current Covid-19 crisis, the Minister for Instruction has declared.

Junior Cert exams scheduled to just take location in June will be replaced as an alternative with university-primarily based exams and assessments to just take put early in the new faculty yr.

Leaving Cert tests will be pushed back again until at least to the last week in July or the start off of August, Instruction Minister Joe McHugh verified this Friday.

This follows a conference concerning the Department of Instruction and the Countrywide General public Overall health Crisis Team that took location earlier currently.

Practical exams for Leaving Certification college students due to have been held in May are now deferred. They will be rescheduled for late July/early August.

The new Leaving Certificate test timetable will be confirmed in early June.

Educational institutions are also to continue to be shut until finally more observe in line with the existing public well being information.

Right now I have taken a sequence of decisions in relation to educational facilities and the point out examinations.

There is no excellent remedy. But I believe that this is the fairest choice we could consider.

We are arranging in the finest passions of our students and their family members.#coronavirus #COVID19 https://t.co/o0aeUWxvBG— Joe McHugh (@McHughJoeTD) April 10, 2020

Minister McHugh mentioned: “All decisions we are using in relation to rescheduling examinations are primarily based on present-day public health and fitness tips and place the ideal passions of college students 1st. The welfare of learners and that of their families is entrance and centre in all selection producing.

“The final arrangements for the exams, the exam centres, social distancing and other actions will all be decided by the State Examinations Commission (SEC) on foot of general public well being tips in June.”

College students have not long ago been pushing for the use of predicted-grades A the latest review carried out by the Irish 2nd Degree Students Union (ISSU) found the greater part of Leaving Cert students surveyed ended up in favour of using predicted grades.