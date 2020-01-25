Lebanon – Central Bank reassures foreign investors about deposits | money

Banque du Liban, the central bank of Lebanon, is seen as a protest against the government, which will continue in Beirut, Lebanon, on January 14, 2020. – Reuters pic

BEIRUT, January 25 – The Lebanese central bank announced today that there would be no “haircut” for bank deposits due to the country’s financial crisis, and responded to a prominent Arab billionaire’s concern about the risks to foreign investment.

Emirati businessman Khalaf Ahmad al-Habtoor, founder of the Al Habtoor group with two hotels in Beirut, posted a video of himself on his official Twitter account and asked the Lebanon central bank governor whether there was a risk of foreign investors’ dollar deposits and whether there is a risk there could be such a haircut.

“The declared policy of the Lebanese central bank is not to bankrupt a bank, which protects depositors. The law in Lebanon does not allow a haircut either, ”said Banque du Liban (BDL) in a Twitter post sent to Governor Riad Salameh by Habtoor.

“BDL provides the liquidity required by banks in both Lebanese pounds and US dollars, provided that the US dollars borrowed from BDL are not transferred abroad.”

“All funds received from Lebanese banks abroad after November 17 can be transferred free of charge,” he added on his official Twitter account.

The crisis in the heavily indebted country has shaken confidence in banks and raised fears that it will be able to repay one of the world’s highest sovereign debt.

To prevent capital flight, banks have introduced informal controls on access to cash and transfers abroad since last October as hard currency inflows slowed and anti-government protests broke out.

A new government was formed this week, the main task of which is to cope with the severe financial crisis that has weakened the Lebanese pound against the dollar.

Habtoor had asked Salameh to clarify Arab investors worried about the crisis and considering transferring funds to Lebanon to try to “help the brotherly Lebanese”. – Reuters