Lebanon police are firing tear gas and water cannons at demonstrators amid riots in Beirut

The riot police fired tear gas and sprayed water cannons near Parliament in Lebanon’s capital on Saturday to disperse thousands of protesters after riots broke out during a march against the ruling elite amid a severe economic crisis.

The riots began when some protesters began throwing stones at the police near the parliament building, while others removed street signs and metal barriers and closed them to security forces. Protesters also threw fireworks at the police.

While riots took place in the center of Beirut, thousands of other protesters later from three different parts of the city arrived to participate in the demonstration.

The Lebanese Red Cross said it brought 30 people to hospitals, while 45 others were treated on the spot.

Lebanon has witnessed three months of protest against the political elites who have ruled the country since the end of the 1975-90 civil war. The protesters accuse politicians of widespread corruption and mismanagement in a country that has built up one of the largest debt ratios in the world.

The demonstrators had called on Saturday afternoon for a “we will not pay the price” demonstration with regard to debts amounting to approximately $ 87 billion ($ 114 billion Cdn), or more than 150 percent of GDP.

Officers fire tear gas from a launcher against demonstrators. The riots began when some protesters began throwing stones at the police near the parliament building, while others removed street signs and metal barriers and closed them to security forces. (Hassan Ammar / The Associated Press)

Panic and anger grabbed the public when they looked at their local currency, which had been holding onto the dollar for more than two decades, plummeted and lost more than 60 percent of its value in the black market in recent weeks. The economy has not experienced any growth and foreign influx has dried up in the country that already has a lot of debt and relies on imports for most basic goods.

In the meantime, banks have imposed informal capital controls, limiting the withdrawal of dollars and foreign transfers.

Earlier this week, demonstrators carried out vandalism in an important commercial area in Beirut, focusing primarily on private banks.

In addition to the crisis, Lebanon no longer has a government since Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned on 29 October and met an important demand from the protesters.

Designated Prime Minister Hassan Diab should have announced an 18-person cabinet on Friday, but last-minute disputes between political factions have undermined his last attempt.