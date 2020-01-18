Lebanon protesting praise road signs, police branches world

Protesters are hit by the water cannon in Beirut on January 18, 2020, during a protest against a ruling elite accused of directing Lebanon towards the economic crisis. – Reuters pic

BEIRUT, January 18 – Tensions erupted in what is now the Lebanese capital when angry demonstrators hurled stones, traffic signs and branches at security forces who reacted with water cannons and tear gas.

The protest movement that has shaken Lebanon since October 17 has revived this week due to delays in building a new cabinet to deal with the country’s growing economic crisis.

No progress seems to have been made towards a final line-up, with demonstrators consisting of independent experts and excluding all traditional political parties.

That afternoon, demonstrators set out from various locations in Beirut towards the city center under the motto “We don’t pay the price”.

However, before they all met near the road leading to Parliament, dozens of demonstrators at the police station guarding the facility threw stones and planters with earth, local TV stations showed.

Security forces sprayed young men with two water cannons and threw tear gas over a metal fence to distribute the remaining demonstrators on the wet asphalt.

“A direct and violent confrontation with the riot police is taking place at one of the entrances to Parliament,” the homeland security force said on Twitter.

“We ask peaceful demonstrators to stay away from the riot site for security reasons.”

An AFP photographer saw young men uprooting parking meters.

He also saw about 10 people who fainted from the tear gas.

A protester named Maya, 23, said she was participating in the protest because politicians still seemed to ignore demands to overhaul the old political class.

“I am here because after 90 days on the street, they are still fighting over their government stake … It’s like they haven’t seen our movement,” she told AFP.

“Folk anger is the solution,” said the young protester.

The formation of a new cabinet is often complicated in Lebanon, where a complex system tries to maintain the balance between the country’s many political parties and religious beliefs.

But protesters say they want to abolish the old system and are only asking impartial technocrats for a new government to deal with their growing economic problems, including a severe liquidity crisis.

The last government resigned under the pressure of the street on October 29, but worked as a caretaker until a new cabinet was created.

The World Bank has warned that Lebanon’s poverty rate could rise from one third to half if the political crisis is not resolved quickly. – AFP