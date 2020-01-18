Lebanon: protests against the government are becoming violent in Beirut

% MINIFYHTMLa672cca15243336b6020f494755528ea11%

Security forces used tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds of anti-government protesters trying to reach Martyrs Square, the center of a month-long protest movement calling for changes in the country’s political and financial systems.

On Saturday, protesters left various points from the capital Beirut in a march to the city center under the slogan “We will not pay the price.”

But before everyone gathered near the road that led to the Parliament, dozens of protesters threw stones, road signs, and tree branches at the security forces guarding the institution, showing local television channels.

Security forces sprayed the youth with two water cannons and threw tear gas on a metal fence to disperse the remaining protesters on the wet track.

“There is a direct and violent confrontation with riot police in one of the entrances to parliament,” internal security forces said on Twitter.

“We ask peaceful protesters to stay away from the site of their security riots.”

A photographer from the AFP news agency saw young men uproot parking meters. He also saw about 10 people faint from tear gas.

The protest movement that shook Lebanon since October 17 revived this week due to delays in forming a new cabinet to tackle the country’s growing economic crisis.

It seems that no progress has been made towards a definitive formation, that demonstrators demand that it be made up of independent experts and exclude all traditional political parties.

Maya, a 23-year-old protester, said she attended the protest because politicians still seemed to ignore the demands of a reform of the old political class.

“I am here because after more than 90 days on the street they are still discussing their actions in the government … It’s like they don’t see our movement,” he told AFP. “Popular anger is the solution,” he said.

The formation of a new cabinet is often complicated in Lebanon, where a complex system tries to maintain the balance between the many political parties and religious denominations.

But protesters say they want to eliminate the old system and only demand a new government from impartial technocrats to tackle their growing economic problems, including a serious liquidity crisis.

The last government resigned on October 29 under pressure from the street, but remained caretaker until a new cabinet was formed.

The World Bank warned that the poverty rate in Lebanon could rise from a third to half if the political crisis is not resolved quickly.

