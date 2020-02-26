[lebanon-to-commence-offshore-electricity-drilling-on-thursday]

February 26, 2020

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s lookup for offshore oil and gas will commence on Thursday, President Michel Aoun claimed, as the region grapples with an unparalleled financial disaster.

The success from the 1st exploratory effectively are expected in the upcoming two months, the chairman of the Lebanese Petroleum Administration (LPA) stated previously on Wednesday.

Lebanon is on the Levant Basin in the eastern Mediterranean, in which a amount of significant sub-sea gas fields have been identified considering the fact that 2009, which include close to the disputed marine border with Israel.

A consortium of France’s Complete, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek signed an agreement with Lebanon in 2018 to investigate for oil and fuel in two offshore blocks.

An strength discovery would be a important boost for the battered Lebanese overall economy but it could just take quite a few a long time for revenues to arrive at the treasury.

“We are heading by the harshest financial and economic crisis of Lebanon’s present day historical past,” Aoun explained in a televised deal with to the nation on Wednesday night time.

Aoun hailed the country’s first exploration as a “historic” step that would “represent a cornerstone to rise from the abyss” and remodel the financial system.

“Our will is to…revive (self-assurance) and restore the cycle of existence to standard,” he explained.

The much-delayed research will commence with the initial well to be drilled in Block four and preparation is underway to drill wells in Block 9 afterwards this calendar year.

“We’ll get benefits in the up coming two months. If they are constructive, we’ll transfer to the next stage of appraisal,” LPA Chairman Walid Nasr reported for the duration of a press convention previously at the presidential palace with a delegation from Overall.

Raymond Ghajar, the strength and h2o minister, stated very good final results will be optimistic for Lebanon’s rankings but pointed out it could be a long time prior to any come across can be extracted.

“There are way too many ifs. 1st, we need to have to drill, then discover (oil or gasoline), then see the total, then see what we can extract right after two, a few or 4 years,” he claimed.

(Reporting by Dala Osseiran Modifying by Tom Perry, Bernadette Baum and Alexandra Hudson)