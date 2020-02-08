“Lebewohl”, “Uncut Gems” and “Lighthouse” shine at the Independent Spirit Awards

February 8 (UPI) – The good bye. Uncut gemstones and The lighthouse were the big winners at the Independent Spirit Awards ceremony in Santa Monica on Saturday.



The good bye was awarded as the best feature film and the award for the best supporting actress went to actor Zhao Shuzhen.

Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie shared the best director award Uncut gemstones and film leader Adam Sandler won for the best actor. The film also received the award for best editing.

Willem Dafoe went home with the best supporting actor statuette The lighthousewho also won for the best camera.

Marriage history won the Best Screenplay Award and the Robert Altman Award.

Renee Zellweger won as best actress for Judy. parasite was voted best international film and the award for best documentary went to American factory,

The gala celebrated top performances in low-budget art house films.

legion and Parks and recreation Actress Aubrey Plaza hosted the event, which was broadcast on IFC.