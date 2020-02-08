LeBron and Kobe dip twins in scary video

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – An almost scary video provided by the Lakers shows an inverted dunk performed by LeBron James this week which corresponds to the step by step one performed by Kobe Bryant on the same ground 19 years ago.

Fans were already talking about LeBron’s dunk after Thursday’s game, marveling at how 35-year-old he was still as athletic and elastic as he was when he joined the league 17 years ago .

An incredible photo of the dunk by Lakers team photographer Andrew D. Bernstein also went viral.

This seems to show LeBron not only as a float above the field, but with the number 23 in his uniform visually aligned with the numbers removed from the Staples rafters. James dunked Thursday in a 121-111 loss to the Houston Rockets at the Staples Center.

James shared Bernstein’s photo on his Instagram account, writing “Win, lose or draw I LOVE being able to play the game I fell in love with as a small child growing up in Akron Ohio projects!” The picture

Now the Lakers are making dunk even more magical.

The team posted a side-by-side video on Instagram showing a similar breakaway dunk from Bryant against the Sacramento Kings at the Staples Center on November 18, 2001.

The two dunks were on the same ground, both in the third quarter, both going in the same direction.

Both were escape routes and both came from below on the same side and above the opposite side of the rim.

The Lakers’ Instagram video quickly reached around 2 million views within hours of its release.

The team wrote: “Same arena. Same basket. Same dunk. 19 years apart.”

ESPN contributed to this report.

