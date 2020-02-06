LeBron, Giannis choose their teams for the All-Star Game – Boston Herald

Anthony Davis is the teammate of LeBron James in Los Angeles, and they will also be teammates at the All-Star Game in Chicago.

James picked up his fellow Lakers All-Star with the No. 1 overall choice of the February 16 game on Thursday, when he combined wit for the second consecutive year with fellow captain Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

James wants to play 3-0 as captain of All-Star, after his team defeated the team chosen by Stephen Curry of Golden State in 2018 and topped the copy that Antetokounmpo had chosen last year. James had the number 1 general choice for the first round of this year, the starter round, because he received the most general votes from fans.

And Davis, predictably, was the choice.

“I know you are all surprised,” James said.

Antetokounmpo made Joel Embiid of Philadelphia, “my African brother,” he said, his first choice. James remained on the LA theme by taking Kawhi Leonard of the Clippers with the third overall choice, and Antetokounmpo remained with African-born players by selecting Toronto’s Pascal Siakam – such as Embiid, a Cameroonian – in the next selection.

James then took a risk and took Dallas ’Luka Doncic – which is currently dealing with an ankle injury. Antetokounmpo chose sixth in Boston Kemba Walker, James then picked James Harden seventh in Houston, and that left the Trae Young of Atlanta as the last remaining starter and automatically went to Team Giannis.

The reserves were next, with Antetokounmpo choosing Milwaukee team-mate Khris Middleton with the first selection of the second round. Damian Lillard from Portland was James’ first reserve choice and they were on their way.

The rest of the reserves of Team Giannis, in order: Miami Bam Adebayo (the third pick of the reserve round), Utah’s Rudy Gobert (fifth), Miami Jimmy Butler (seventh), Kont Lowry of Toronto (ninth), Brandon Ingram of New Orleans (11th) and Utah’s Donovan Mitchell (13th).

“Took me a trip to the final last year,” Antetokounmpo said when he took Lowry.

Team LeBron was filled in order by: Philadelphia Ben Simmons (the fourth pick of the reserve round), Nikola Jokic from Denver (sixth), Jayson Tatum from Boston (eighth), Chris Paul from Oklahoma City (10th), Russell Westbrook from Houston ( Houston) 12) and Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis (14) became the final selection.

“There is no wrong choice,” James said. “We are all All-Stars, they are all All-Stars for a reason.”

Antetokounmpo added: “You can’t go wrong. These are the best 24 players in the world. ”

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and the seven other victims of the southern California helicopter crash on January 26 are commemorated all weekend.

Players in Team LeBron all wear No. 2, as a tribute to Gianna Bryant. Players in team Giannis all wear No. 24, as a tribute to Kobe Bryant. And all participants in the All-Star weekend wear a patch with nine stars, in memory of the nine victims.

There is a charity component in the game, with $ 500,000 at stake for Chicago-based programs.

The first three quarters are essentially mini-games, each worth $ 100,000 for the winning team. The scores are reset after the first and second quarter and the scores are added after the third quarter. From there, the game clock is turned off for the rest of the night and the first team to add 24 – another nod to Kobe Bryant – adds to what the main score was after three quarters and the game wins another $ 200,000 for charity.

“I love the idea,” James said.

The James team plays in favor of Chicago Scholars, which helps children try to become first-generation students. The Antetokounmpo team plays for After School Matters, which finances after-school activities and summer programs.