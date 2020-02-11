LeBron James among 44 Olympic basketball team finalists

LOS ANGELES – LeBron James is considering a return to the Olympics.

James – two-time gold medalist and three-time Olympic champion – was one of 44 players announced on Monday by US basketball as a finalist for the team that will compete in the Tokyo Games this summer. James played in 2004, 2008 and 2012 and helped the United States win gold on his last two appearances.

The pool is made up of 19 players who have won a total of 31 gold medals at the Olympics or World Championships for the Americans – including nine players who won the Olympic title for USA basketball four years ago in Rio de Janeiro.

“I’ve always said that justice is important,” US basketball director Jerry Colangelo told The Associated Press. “And you earn equity through participation. We believe that you have the right to be included in the US basketball ranking. It is a pretty elite. It’s a huge pot and the good news is that they all said they wanted to play. “

James has played for the U.S. national team in 68 games and has said several times over the past year that he is thinking about another Olympiad – after having suspended the Rio Games for various reasons. Part of the interest in participating this summer is the chance to play for San Antonio Spurs’ US coach Gregg Popovich.

“It’s a possibility,” said James in December.

There will be no trial trials. USA Basketball will downgrade the list to a 12-member Olympic team by early June. These decisions are made by a selection committee – and depend in part on the availability and health of the players. The training camp begins in early July, possibly only two weeks after the end of the NBA final. The Olympic Games start on July 24th.

“I want to play,” said Damian Lillard from Portland, one of the finalists. “I think if I look at my career and everything else I want to do, winning a gold medal at the Olympics is on the list. Of course I was happy to see my name there and hope that I can be a part of it of the team. “

US basketball officials, including Colangelo and Popovich from the San Antonio Spurs, have met with players in a variety of ways in recent weeks. Some conversations were conducted directly with players, some with their agents, some with their NBA clubs, sometimes with a combination of the two – and, as Colangelo noted, there have been some cases where players have tried to express their interest directly.

If they’re on the list, it means that USA Basketball believes they want to play.

“I feel very good about the answer,” said Colangelo.

Also included in the pool: 15 of the 16 US players who are scheduled to play the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, and all 12 members of the team that represented the US at the World Basketball Championships in China last summer – there, where the Americans only made seventh place after about three dozen players who were on the list at some point failed on the way.

The nine players of the 2016 Olympic team: Sacramentos Harrison Barnes, Miamis Jimmy Butler, DeMar DeRozan from San Antonio, Kevin Durant from Brooklyn and Kyrie Irving, Paul George from Los Angeles Clippers, Draymond Green from Golden State and Klay Thompson Toronto’s Kyle Lowry.

Back from the 2012 Olympic gold medal list: James and Anthony Davis from Los Angeles, Durant, James Harden from Houston and Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love from Cleveland and Chris Paul from Oklahoma City. Back from the 2008 gold medalist squad: the Dwight Howard of the Lakers.

And those with World Cup or World Cup gold medals for USA basketball but not yet Olympic gold: Stephen Curry from the Golden State, Andre Drummond from Cleveland and Mason Plumlee from Denver.

James and Paul won Olympic gold in Beijing in 2008, and James was part of the team that won bronze in Athens in 2004. When James joins this team, he will be the second four-time men’s basketball Olympics in the United States – alongside Carmelo Anthony.

“I’m looking forward to coaching the US Olympic team and I’m excited about the potential and opportunities this team offers,” said Popovich.

The Olympics could mean a return to the pitch for players like Durant and Thompson who missed the entire NBA season with injuries. Durant’s recovery from Achilles surgery is at the point where he does some on-site work, and Thompson said he’d like to play when his surgically repaired knee is up to the challenge.

The 25 other players who are finalists this summer but have not yet won Olympic or World Cup gold for the USA: Bam Adebayo from Miami, LaMarcus Aldridge from San Antonio, Bradley Beal from Washington, Devin Booker from Phoenix, Malcolm Brogdon from Indiana, Jaylen Brown from Boston, Utah’s Mike Conley, the Clippers ‘Montrezl Harrell, Brooklyn’s Joe Harris, Philadelphias Tobias Harris, Boston’s Gordon Hayward, New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram, the Lakers ‘Kyle Kuzma, the Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard, Lillard, Milwaukees Brook Lopez, the Lakers’ JaVale McGee, Khris Middleton from Milwaukee, Donovan Mitchell from Utah, Victor Oladipo from Indiana, Marcus Smart from Boston and Jayson Tatum, Myles Turner from Indiana, Kemba Walker from Boston and Derrick White from San Antonio.

“The reason we have this big roster is because many things happen, many variables,” said Colangelo. “And what can be said from the point of view of the injury that will happen between now and June?” We do not know it. So we have to monitor, watch the rest of the season. But if we choose our 12, it will be 12 that are absolutely on all fours. “