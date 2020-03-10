LeBron James Backtracks For Refusing To Play Little Arena Over Coronavirus

Breaking News

LeBron James completed a complete 180 days only after weight saying he would NEVER play an NBA game in a light arena … now it is said he will do what the league does best .

Remember, King was asked about playing in front of a left-field arena after Friday’s game … to which he responded emphatically, “Are we playing games without the fans? Nah, impossible … I don’t want to play! “

James – who says he was ignorant the league is really exploring the idea – now it will do whatever the medical experts suggest is safe for the Association.

LeBron James has a new stance on his sentiment of playing without fans in the arena pic.twitter.com/RbmNKiOTp6

– Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 10, 2020

@MarkG_Medina

“I didn’t think it was actually a conversation that returned closed doors about this particular virus,” LeBron said at a Lakers practice Tuesday.

“Obviously, I would be very disappointed without the fans, because of who I play. I play for my family, I play for my fans.”

LeBron added … “At the same time, you’re listening to people keep track of what’s going on … and if they feel it’s best for player safety, franchise safety, league survival to rule it, then we will all listen. “

As we reported earlier … all 4 American leagues (NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS) are currently in action banned the media out of the locker rooms because of illness … and Zach LaVine says the the whole league is concerned about it.