LeBron James beats Kobe Bryant for third place in the all-time NBA score list – Up News Info

Last night, LeBron James added another performance to his legacy by climbing to third place on the NBA All-Time Score List. The place that was previously taken by Kobe Bryant. However, when LeBron and the Lakers faced the Sixers, and during the game, LeBron scored its 33,644th point and placed it one place higher on the list.

Kobe Bryant turned to social media to congratulate LeBron on his achievement. He said: “Keep developing the game @ KingJames. I respect my brother # 33644 a lot.”

LeBron also reflected on his performance and said: “To summarize, I am now here with a Lakers uniform, in Philadelphia, where he comes from. The first time I met him, he gave me his shoes during the All “Star Weekend. It’s surreal. It makes no sense, but the universe just brings things into your life. And I think if you live the right way, when you give everything you do, things happen organically.”

He continued: “And it doesn’t make sense, but it just happens. And I’m happy to have a conversation with Kobe Bean Bryant, one of the best basketball players of all time, one of the best Lakers of all time. The man has two shirts hanging in the Staples Center. It’s crazy. “

