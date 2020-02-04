LeBron James becomes the first Laker since Kobe Bryant to receive the Player of the Month award

February 4 (UPI) – Los Angeles Lakers striker LeBron James was named Western Conference Player of the Month in January by the NBA.

James was the first Lakers player to win the monthly award since the legendary guard Kobe Bryant in February 2013.

James scored an average of 25.4 points, 10.4 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game in January. He recorded 14 double-digit hits per month, including five games with at least 30 points.

During the Lakers game on January 25 against the Philadelphia 76ers, James overtook Bryant, placing him third in the league leaderboard. Bryant posted a congratulations tweet when James did the trick and called him a few hours after the game.

Less than 12 hours after their phone call, 41-year-old Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash on January 26 in Calabasas, California.

Since the tragedy, James and the Lakers organization have honored Bryant in a variety of ways. James, who unveiled a new tattoo in honor of Bryant last week, made a speech before the first game in Los Angeles after the crash.

“Kobe is a brother to me,” James told fans before the Friday game at Staples Center. “Since I was in high school, I watched him from afar until I got into this league at 18 and watched him up close. All the fights we had during my career. The only thing we always shared was the determination to just want always. ” to win and just want to be great.

“The fact that I’m here now means so much to me. I want to continue with my teammates and continue his legacy, not just this year, but as long as we can play the basketball game we love because that’s exactly what Kobe Bryant would want . ”

Bryant, a two-time MVP in the NBA final, retired from the league in 2016 after winning five NBA championships and a Most Valuable Player Award (2008) with the Lakers.

