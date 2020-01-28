LeBron James breaks silence over Kobe Bryant’s death in emotional Instagram post, vows to continue legacy

NBA superstar LeBron James broke his silence after the death of his friend Kobe Bryant and has vowed to continue his legacy.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward went to Instagram Monday night – the day after Bryant died in a helicopter crash with his daughter and seven others.

“I’m not ready, but let’s go,” James started. “Dude, I’m sitting here writing something for this post, but every time I try I start crying just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship / bond / brotherhood we had!”

James went on to say that he heard Bryant’s voice on Sunday morning before leaving Philadelphia to return to Los Angeles, and he had no idea it would be the last conversation they would ever have.

He then promised Bryant that he would continue his legacy:

“You are so important to all of us here, especially #LakerNation, and it is my responsibility to put this **** on my back and keep going! Please give me the strength of the sky and keep watch on me!”

Bryant’s latest tweet was a nod to James after he just overtook him as the NBA’s 3rd goalscorer of all time.

Continue to advance the game @KingJames. I respect my brother very much 33 33644

– Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

The NBA icon was one of nine people killed when a helicopter crashed over rough terrain in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning.

The accident also killed his daughter Gianna, 13, two coaches in Orange County schools, the wife and daughter of one of the coaches, the pilot, and a mother and daughter.

The accident is still under investigation.

