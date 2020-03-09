LeBron James changes the conversation in the NBA with the double statement of the Lakers winners

LeBron James was symbolically crowned by teammate Kyle Kuzma after leading the Lakers to victory against the Clippers. Will you really use it at the end of the season?

When James finally finished work on Sunday, then he checked the clock and went to the Lakers bank permanently, Kuzma was waiting for him and couldn’t resist.

& # 39; Kuz & # 39; He wrapped his hands in a circle and then placed them around LeBron’s head. It’s probably crazy in March to crown LeBron and, by extension, the Lakers so soon. And yet, it cannot be denied that the man and the team simply changed the conversation in the NBA, and perhaps the hierarchical order, in a span of two quick whip games.

The sprint to the MVP trophy and NBA championship race gained momentum when Giannis Antetokounmpo was captured by the Lakers on Friday, and then the Clippers closed on Sunday.

02:44

Highlights of Milwaukee Bucks clash with Los Angeles Lakers in Week 20 of NBA

If LeBron pulls the gear and then paints Los Angeles purple and gold at the end of June, then reflecting on last weekend you will discover the critical point as he began to distance himself from the restricted field in some close competitions.

We need to pause to recognize what Lakers coach Frank Vogel said is largely and historically true: “We keep these prospects regular season games and there are many factors involved in these games that don’t really matter. At play-off time, whether you win or lose. “

02:14

Los Angeles Lakers highlights clash with Los Angeles Clippers in NBA Week 20

But these weren’t your usual two games of 82. That pair of Lakers wins had weight, and those who disagreed only needed to see and hear LeBron’s reaction shortly after he froze the Clippers in an open state. At the last minute. Importantly, he does not hit his chest and howl after he retires, say the Suns.

Of course not. The Giannis and Bucks arrived in Los Angeles with the best record in the league and the bravest. Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers also went to Staples Center, knowing that they had defeated the Lakers twice in their previous two meetings. But then LeBron rewrote the script, and in a rage, defeating favorite Jiannis Giannis and then closing the Clippers with a dominant ending.

00:19

LeBron James scored with an And 1 match for a vital basket in the fourth quarter when the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Los Angeles Clippers.

Doc Rivers, the Clippers coach, called LeBron “phenomenal, quot; after Sunday’s 112-103 victory, the term defined LeBron almost the entire weekend.

It would be naive to think that LeBron did not get the laser in the task at hand and was not happy with the result. There was much to gain by disappointing & # 39; The best player in the game & # 39; unofficial (which would be Giannis) and then to & # 39; Biggest threat for the Lakers & # 39; (that would be the Clippers) because, all of a sudden, this is about LeBron once again. your time, your chance, your twin trophies to lose.

There is suspense for MVP because Giannis has problems in the gym. The Bucks announced that they will miss the next two games with a sprained knee, which he suffered Friday. And only a fool would think the Bucks would risk hurting the Giannis more in the final month of the regular season by throwing him into an intense MVP search. Already won one last year. And with the Bucks quiet ahead of everyone in the East, they will sell it to the big picture and look for something they haven’t won: a championship.

If LeBron finishes hard and the regular season record of the Lakers is almost identical, it’s only three games behind Milwaukee, do you doubt that people voting for these things can get a little sentimental?

00:18

LeBron James gave the Lakers the first advantage of the game with this excellent dump

After all, LeBron is a 35-year-old whose debut season with the Lakers in 2019-20 was ruined by an injury.

“I prepared my body and mind to withstand everything,” he said Sunday. “My responsibility was to put this team in a position to win. It shows I’m not slowing down at this stage of my career. I did a lot of work in my game. I may have missed a step here or there, but when your mind is up sharp, you can do those things. “

00:10

Anthony Davis intercepted a return pass from LeBron James and threw a powerful reverse shot as the Lakers beat City rivals, the Clippers.

James was very smart and incredibly smart for the Clippers. He attacked the edge, and when the defense sank, he found the man open, essentially the same approach he has had throughout the season, only at the next level. LeBron left Anthony Davis (30 points, eight rebounds) to strike for three in the fourth before getting closer to 12 points in the quarter.

The final score for LeBron was 28 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. And remember, that was less than 72 hours after falling 37-8-8 to the Bucks.

01:52

Anthony Davis lost 30 points with eight rebounds to help complete the Clippers’ six-game winning streak

Avery Bradley said: “LeBron just set the tone.”

Rivers explained: “He got to the edge. If you let him go to the basket, then it’s great.”

Vogel said: “He dominated both games in the final stretch. His best weekend in a Lakers uniform. It was too much for them.”

01:58

LeBron James had a dominant appearance against the Clippers, scoring 28 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

The other encouraging sign for the Lakers was Davis, who took over the game for stretch, especially while LeBron was resting. The Lakers assigned smaller players to Kawhi and then when attacking the basket, Davis rushed to bring the double rotating team. Kawhi scored 27 points, but is not at LeBron level as a passer without traps and testified; Kawhi counted on zero assists on Sunday.

Paul George had problems (31 points) for most of the game, but scored just two points in the final quarter. Meanwhile, the Lakers surprisingly won the battle of supporting actors against the deeper Clippers. Bradley (24 points) pierced six threes and, meanwhile, Lou Williams and Pat Beverley, set to defend Bradley, were mostly terrible at both ends (combined with 10 points).

“We have a great growth and will continue to grow,” Rivers said optimistically, and the Clippers, who have dealt with sustained injuries and missing players for much of the season, expect it to be.

00:19

Kawhi Leonard breaks into LeBron James before throwing a big dump during the Clippers’ loss to the Lakers

If they stay healthy and after including freshman Marcus Morris in their system, they would lose all nine shots against the Lakers, the Clippers will be the scary team the Lakers are expected to see on Sunday, but they did not.

Davis, for example, says the basketball world will be better off if it’s the Lakers vs. Clippers at some point in the playoffs.

“Those games would be tough, with defense, you would leave the games with scratches like this,” he said.

Then he cast some shadows toward the Clippers’ first two victories in the showdown: “We won our first two games ourselves. That, we played closer to our standards.”

And Bradley intervened: “We knew we could compete with those guys.”

There is no new and refreshing development in the Lakers’ confrontation with the Clippers, nor their position within the league, without LeBron declaring. This is what just happened on Friday and then on Sunday when an MVP exercised his will four times and pulled out his inner clock to remind everyone where he was staying in case anyone forgot.

Image:

LeBron James howls at the celebration during the Lakers’ win over the Clippers

And so, the twin quest now begins in earnest, for a fifth MVP and also a fourth championship with his third team. Both are eye-catching and realistic for LeBron, and this double would be an opportunity for the ages.

Remember, Kuzma just put an imaginary crown on her husband’s head. Was it premature? In the coming months, we will see if anyone is able to remove it before the real one is installed.

Want to watch the NBA but don’t have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.