LeBron James’ eldest son looks like an NBA legend

It is understandable that LeBron James does not want his son Bronny James to feel overwhelmed by his success. Fortunately, this does not seem to be the case. In fact, it is obvious that Brown is inspired by his father’s work. In October 2019, Brown shared a photo of himself holding basketball, imitating a photo of his father during high school lessons on the cover of Slam. In the caption, Brony called himself the “heir to the throne,” which is a clear metaphor, but is especially appropriate since his dad’s Instagram handle is @kingjames. LeBron also described Bronny as “Young King” on Instagram.

In December 2019, LeBron shared side by side photos of each of them going for a dunk, twinning in form. The star wrote, “It’s my job to move to Blueprint, so he (his brother and sister) allows him to Rumble Young Man / Woman Rumble! Heir to the throne. #LikeFatherLikeSon.”

LeBron is one of his son’s biggest supporters on and off the field. In January 2020, he shared a photo of himself watching Brony’s game and wrote: “I know I got your back and forehead in everything! I will die for you and your siblings. Never doubt regardless of respect, hatred, envy, jealousy, etc. your way is coming! Just move on and keep being the great kid / young man / person you are! I love the kid !! “

While they look and play basketball, Bronny creates his own legacy.