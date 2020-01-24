LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, named NBA All-Star Game Captain

MIAMI – It will be an all-star rematch: Team LeBron against Team Giannis.

LeBron James from the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks will be the captains of the NBA All-Star game, just like last season. They earned the captains by receiving the highest overall votes from the west and east conferences.

The other starters for the game on February 16 in Chicago: Anthony Davis from the Los Angeles Lakers, Kawhi Leonard from the Los Angeles Clippers, Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks, James Harden from the Houston Rockets, Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, Kemba Walker of the Boston Celtics and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks.

“It’s always a blessing for me to be part of the All-Star weekend,” James told TNT on Thursday evening.

As the leading total voter, James will make the best choice when he and Antetokounmpo select their teams. Antetokounmpo will be the first to choose in the second round when the reserves are selected.

James is a starter for the 16th time, an NBA record. As a 16-time All-Star, he came in third place behind the 19-times selection by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the 18-times selection by Kobe Bryant.

James received 6,275,459 fan votes, 163,624 votes ahead of Doncic. James was captain of this format every three years and was used by the NBA. Team LeBron defeated Team Giannis last year, while Team LeBron defeated Team Stephen Curry in 2018.

Antetokounmpo received 5,902,286 votes, by far the most in the race for the captain from the east. Embiid received the second highest votes in the East with 3.1 million and almost half of the Antetokounmpo votes.

The NBA said fan selection had increased 7 percent year over year.

Siakam, Young and Doncic were all all-stars from the very beginning. Siakam – last season’s most improved NBA player and an important part of Toronto’s rise to the NBA title – said Thursday’s news reminded him of his father, who died in 2014.

“I think it would be nice to be able to look him in the face and just tell him, ‘You did it. And we did it. And whatever you set out to do and what you’ve worked so hard for, it’s here and we’re doing it at the highest level, ”Siakam told the Toronto Star.

21-year-old Young and 20-year-old Doncic give the NBA two starters the same age or younger for the second time. The other was in 1998 when a 19-year-old Bryant and a 21-year-old Kevin Garnett received starter nods.

“It’s an indescribable feeling,” said Young in a Hawks statement. “After watching and admiring all these guys in the league growing up, I’m really humble to be in that position.”

The reserves will be announced on January 31, with the NBA head coach voting for them. James and Antetokounmpo will select their teams on February 6, first split the eight remaining starters and then choose from the pool of 14 reserves.

James’ coach will also be his all-star coach: Lakers coach Frank Vogel moves to Chicago after his team had the best Western Conference record on February 2 with a win in Brooklyn on Thursday evening. The Lakers are the second best in the NBA at 36-9, just behind Milwaukee.

Buck’s trainer Mike Budenholzer is not allowed to practice the all-star game because he did the job last year. The Giannis team coach will be the team with the best record of the Eastern Conference – excluding Milwaukee – played on February 2nd.

The starters were selected according to a formula that made up 50 percent of the votes of the fans, 25 percent of the votes of the players and 25 percent of the votes of a jury of 100 media members.

For the most part, fans got who they wanted. The three front court selections from East and West reflected the choice of fans, just like that of the Westgarden. The only exception was the East Guards: Young was the fans’ first choice, while Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving was the second fans and Walker the third.

However, Walker was the East Guard’s first choice among media and NBA players. Irving was sixth in both races, enough to lower his overall Walker score.

Young resisted some trends to reach his all-star starting position.

He went on Thursday with 29.2 points per game as the third leading scorer in the NBA, behind only Harden with 36.6 and Antetokounmpo with 30.0 points. But the Hawks didn’t start until Thursday between 11 and 34, and it’s unusual for a player on a team at the bottom of the league or with a winning percentage below 0.250 to get an all-star nod.

The last time was in 2016, for good reason. The Lakers were 11-44 and Bryant was a starter (and the leading voter) anyway, mainly because this was his last season in the NBA.

NBA players voted for 292 of their colleagues as potential starters. The media members voted for a total of 26 different players.