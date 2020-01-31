LeBron James is colored in homage to Kobe Bryant

After the sudden and shocking death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, family members, friends, fans and teammates find it difficult to find their way around. The Things followed developments and struggles as fans coped with this incredible loss.

Body art for a dear friend

Everyone has their own way of mourning, from tears to tattoos. Yes, you read that correctly. The homage to a lost loved one is something that will last forever, and LeBron James decided to do just that to remember his friend, teammate, and more … Kobe Bryant.

TMZ reports: “Both LeBron and Anthony Davis met tattoo artist Vanessa Aurelia on Wednesday to honor Kobe with fresh ink.”

While James hasn’t yet revealed the end product, it looks like it’s a black mamba snake under the plastic protective shield. Words are tattooed under the picture, but it’s unclear what they are. It is undoubtedly sentimental and meaningful in relation to the tattoo and the man to whom it is dedicated.

According to TMZ, James plans to show his Instagram followers his new act on Friday. It is certain that it is well done and well received.

Do other teammates get Tats?

Maybe other teammates will follow suit and get a permanent tribute tattooed. It’s a relatively simple gesture, but it will always be there. Every time James looks at his ink, he will know that his friend is watching over him.

