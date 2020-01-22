LeBron James leaves Ryan Garcia ‘Hyped’ after commenting on the speed

Ryan Garcia appears to have a new fan in superstar LeBron James after the NBA legend seemed impressed by the hand speed of the lightweight in training.

The WBN World Championship prospects for 2019 and 2020 will come into force again on February 14 against Francisco Fonseca.

Garcia defends his WBC Silver title and WBO NABA Lightweight Straps.

Obviously admiring Garcia’s pace of work – LeBron seemed to be a fan.

It’s not every day that you get compliments from one of the greats of the sport. Obviously amazed at the LA Lakers man’s response, Garcia quickly replied on social media.

“LeBron James,” Garcia tweeted first before following, saying, “This comment cast its spell on me too much.”

Lightweight sensation Ryan Garcia (19-0, 16 KOs) hosted a media tour in Los Angeles today that included visits to KTLA, the Westside Boxing Club, and ESPN studios to defend his WBC Silver Lightweight Title against Francisco Fonseca in twelve rounds to advance (25-2-2, 19 KOs). The event takes place on Saturday, February 14th at Honda

Golden Boy and DAZN will present a special boxing night on Valentine's Day, while aspiring star Ryan Garcia (19-0, 16 KOs) will win his WBC Silver Lightweight Title in a 12-round fight against tough opponent Francisco Fonseca (25-2 : 2) defends 19th KOs). The event will take place on Friday, February 14th at the Honda Center in Anaheim