If the rules allow it, LeBron James could become the first professional athlete to win NBA Executive of the Year and MVP awards in the same season.

Halfway through the season, he earns the first for the job he, with the help of agent Rich Paul, tempted Anthony Davis from the Pelicans to the Lakers. Maneuvering broke the hearts of basketball fans in New Orleans and Boston, and the way Davis handled it made it a bad look for the NBA. Good, but none of that was LeBron’s problem. He got what he wanted: an extremely talented teammate to increase his chances for another ring.

LeBron deserves the last prize, the MVP, for modifying his game in a way to give Davis the best possible welcome. LeBron made sure that Davis made a good start by putting the scoring needs of his new teammate above his own. By doing this, James notices that he leads the NBA in assists with 10.9 per game. James led the NBA three times per minute in minutes per game, scored once (30.0 in 2007-08) and is on track to add an assistant title at the age of 35.

If he gets it, the 6-foot-8, 250-pound force will be the highest NBA assist leader since the 6-9, 220-pound Magic the final of four helper titles in 1986-87.

Too many sports conversations during too many years always dwindled on who’s better: Michael Jordan or LeBron? Fortunately, LeBron’s MVP drought caused this conversation to fade.

James’s game now looks like a different Dream Teamer: the former Laker, great Magic Johnson. Magic and LeBron, two huge men who play point guard, get the best out of teammates, so good for the NBA. But Magic has never defended the way LeBron can.

James, also averaging 25.5 points and 7.7 rebounds, finds himself in the middle of the longest MVP drought of his career. His first came in his sixth season and he has not won any in the last six seasons.

The prize has been awarded to five different players since the James series ended in four years: Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Looking for a repeat, the Greek Freak James’ represents the toughest competition for MVP awards this season. First, the Bucks have the best record in the NBA, the Lakers the second best. Nobody has the statistics of Antetokounmpo (30 ppg, 12.8 rpg, 5.5 apg), and he has a great attitude towards work every day.

Harden’s average is 37.1 points per game, so he gets some support, but is the way Russell Westbrook plays even Harden the best player in his team?

Davis (27.1 ppg, 9.4 rpg) does so many things to make the Lakers so much better than a year ago, but LeBron has had to do even more to breathe new life into his stardom than Davis had to do to give James a boost.

LeBron is the best player in the game and comes back from a weakened season injury, and when the best player in the game has a great season and his team does the same, why complicate matters and vote for someone else for the prize?

This would be James’ fifth MVP prize in a 11-year period, the same period that Jordan needed to win his five trophies. Jordan also fell victim to a case of expertitis by MVP voters, losing the prize one year to Charles Barkley, another year to Karl Malone. Jordan was the obvious choice for both years, too obvious for many of the voters, who like to peel off the layers to find the real winner. Derrick Rose won the prize in the middle of the four LeBron trophies in five years in 2010-11, when the Bulls won 62 games. He deserved it, but it could just as easily have gone to James.

It will not be a scandal if Antetokounmpo wins the prize, but if James continues on the chosen path, it is difficult to deny him his fifth MVP trophy. Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (six) won more.