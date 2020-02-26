LeBron James Offered by WWE legend Ric Flair prior to Lakers-Pelicans | NBA News

WWE legend Ric Flair took the microphone to introduce LeBron James to the Staples Heart crowd before the Los Angeles Lakers confronted the New Orleans pelicans.

The wrestling icon and the self-proclaimed “dirtiest player in the match,quot celebrated his 71st birthday at the Staples Heart with a reward that revenue are unable to obtain, presenting James to a crowd of Lakers.

As his trademark of the 2001 movie: A Place Odyssey performed in the PA, Aptitude dealt with the group at the Staples Center.

“Los Angeles, home of the greatest sports activities franchise,” bellowed the 16-time planet winner, “and home of the most effective athlete in the earth nowadays, LeBron James!” just before ending with his patented “WOOOOO!”



LeBron James scores 40 details and eight rebounds for the Los Angeles Lakers in his to start with occupation meeting with Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans



James undoubtedly acquired a improve from Flair’s promoted introduction, contributing 40 details when the Lakers defeat 27 factors of rookie Zion Williamson’s feeling to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-109.

The victory was the sixth consecutive of the Western Meeting leaders and improved their record 44-12.

