LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant for 3rd place on the NBA score list

LeBron James went past Kobe Bryant for third place on the NBA’s scoring list and reached the milestone on a lane against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Lakers star scored the basket at 7:23 in the third quarter and waved to a Sixers crowd that gave him an exciting standing ovation when the brand was announced by the broadcaster. The basket gave him 33,644 points.

James was 18 points short of passing Bryant on the list and couldn’t quite get there in the first half. He scored six points in the first quarter, but had four sales with a wrong pass. He opened the second quarter with a layup and then went to the free throw line for his next four points, giving him 12.

He finished the first half 3 for 7 from the floor, missed all three three, had five sales and three errors for 14 points.

35-year-old James took an average of 25 points (25.2 ppg) for the 16th consecutive season and played 44 games this season. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the leader of the NBA’s career with 38,387 points and Karl Malone is second at 36,928. James is on pace to pass Abdul-Jabbar in about three seasons.

Nod to Kobe

James passed Bryant in Philadelphia, where the five-time champion was born. Bryant, who played his entire career with the Lakers, finished with 33,643 points. With a nod to Bryant’s nickname, James scribbled “Mamba 4 Life” on his Nikes against the 76ers.

James, who played in eight consecutive NBA Finals, has 6,911 points after the season with Cleveland and Miami not counting in the official total. Five of the top six scorers in NBA history played for the Lakers, who James signed as a free agent in 2018.

“Just like a fan, you step back and just watch his work, no matter where it goes, it’s unique. He does it with class,” coach 76 Brett Brown said before the game. “In addition to all his success and the attention he receives every day, he does not seem to blink. He has character, he lives well, he acts well, he is perhaps the best player who has ever played our sport.”